Burma Myanmar Junta Attacking Kachin Independence Army Headquarters

The Kachin Independence Army on patrol. / The Irrawaddy

Myanmar’s junta has been shelling Laiza, where the powerful Kachin Independence Army (KIA) has its headquarters, while large numbers of ground troops are approaching the Kachin State town.

Residents said regime troops are arriving at Nam San Yang, a village previously controlled by the KIA about 9km from Laiza.

Troops are reportedly arriving from Bhamo and Myitkyina townships and have reached Madee Yan and Aung Ja villages near Laiza while the KIA has been ambushing reinforcements.

A truck carrying around 25 troops from Momauk in a convoy crashed on the Myitkyina-Bhamo road in a KIA ambush on Wednesday, said residents.

KIA spokesman Colonel Naw Bu said tensions are rising each day because of junta aggression.

“There have been no large clashes near Laiza yet on the ground, but it is hard to know exactly where they are stationed. They are firing artillery shells around Laiza, where they think our units could be based,” he said.

Three KIA ambushes were reported on Monday as regime troops from Momauk Township approached Mai Sat village near Nam San Yang, according to residents.

Waingmaw residents have reported shelling around Laiza but details of casualties and damage have not been reported.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

U Aung Pai Soe, 41, a political analyst in Thailand, told The Irrawaddy: “This is obviously retaliation for KIA support for resistance groups and its cooperation with the civilian National Unity Government.”

However, he said the junta might suffer heavy losses during its offensive and leave its forces exposed to KIA counterattacks in other areas.