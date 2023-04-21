Burma Myanmar Junta Airstrikes Kill Three Civilians in Magwe

The remains of the People's Administration Group office building in Laung Bo Lay Village in Tilin Township after it was bombed on Thursday by a junta fighter jet. /CJ

Three civilians were killed on Thursday when Myanmar’s military regime launched airstrikes against the People’s Administration Group office in Tilin Township, Magwe Region, according to local media.

A junta fighter jet bombed the office building of the People’s Administration Group on Thursday morning, as well as a war refugee administration group office of the Yaw Revolution Army, at Laung Bo Lay Village in the north of Tilin Township, said Yaw Alindan, a local media outlet that monitors junta’s atrocities and the movements of regime forces in the township.

Three office staff, including a woman, at the People’s Administration Group were killed in the airstrikes and the entire building was razed.

Another 12 office staff were injured, added Yaw Alindan.

The airstrike came after the regime had cut phone and internet access in the area, according to locals.

Also on Thursday morning, a Myanmar military detachment of 100 troops stationed at the township hall in Tilin Town torched 30 houses in Pazin Chaung Village in Tilin.

Before the arson attack, the troops looted homes and removed stolen items in three vehicles, according to Yaw Alindan.

A different military column burned down houses in Ponnar Village in Tilin after looting the belongings of residents who had fled.

On Friday, the two junta columns jointly continued to raid villages and were reportedly heading to Laung Bo Lay Village, the site of Thursday’s airstrikes.

Currently, over 5,000 people from 16 villages including Laung Bo Lay have been forced to flee their homes.

The refugees are in urgent need of humanitarian aid including food and medicine, said Yaw Alindan.