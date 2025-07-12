At least 25 civilians were reportedly killed on Friday across Myanmar by junta airstrikes.

Linn Ta Luu village monastery was sheltering around 200 people displaced by regime raids in Sagaing Township when it was attacked on Friday morning, according to the Human Rights Ministry of the civilian National Unity Government.

The airstrike killed 22 civilians, including three children, a resident told The Irrawaddy on Friday. Over 50 others were seriously injured.

The junta jet then attacked nearby Kyaw Zayar village, destroying houses, the resident said.

Later, a fighter jet from the Tada-U airbase used machine guns and dropped six bombs on Yay Lal Maw village in the east of Wetlet Township, Sagaing Region, killing two civilians and injuring five others, said Wetlet Informational Network, which monitors junta attacks on civilians.

In the afternoon, a Russian-made Mi-35 helicopter attacked the village, the group said. A video shows a helicopter hovering above the village, opening fire.

A regime airstrike reportedly targeted eastern Madaya Township, Mandalay Region, on Saturday. The casualties were not known.

A regime paramotor bombed a school in southern Myaing Township, Magwe Region, but there were no casualties, Anyar Myay Civil Society Group said.

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) said regime airstrikes targeted a hotel and previous police department in Kyaume town under its control in northern Shan State on Friday morning.

A man was killed and five other people injured, the TNLA said. The regime has been bombing TNLA territory in Mandalay Region and northern Shan State since late April after the armed group rejected the junta’s demand that it return liberated towns during China-brokered peace talks in Kunming.

Since the 2021 coup, the regime has conducted more than 3,000 airstrikes, killing at least 3,242 people, including 478 children, according to the civilian rights ministry.

Airstrikes have targeted anti-regime territory while it is planning an election in December or January.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan told the media during the ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting in Kuala Lumpur this week that the junta’s priority should be ending violence and holding inclusive peace talks, not holding a partial election.

He warned that the military-planned election, excluding many political parties, would not be accepted and could increase Myanmar’s conflict.