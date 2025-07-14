Two Myanmar migrant workers remain in detention in Bangkok nearly three months after being arrested for planning a peaceful protest against Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing’s visit to Thailand.

Ko Phyo Paing and Ko Naing Naing Soe, who had lived and worked legally in Thailand for over a decade, were apprehended before the demonstration could take place outside the Shangri-La Hotel, where the general was expected to stay while he attended the BIMSTEC summit.

Thai authorities have charged them with seven offenses, citing risks to public order, security, and bilateral relations. Their passports, visas, and immigration documents confiscated, they are being held in an immigration detention center in Bangkok.

“We’ve now become blacklisted in both countries. We’re effectively stateless,” Ko Phyo Paing told The Irrawaddy recently.

Ko Phyo Paing worked as a backhoe operator, while Naing Naing Soe was employed in a plasticware factory. Both men are in their 30s.

The two had intended to stage a peaceful protest outside the Shangri-La Hotel on April 4 but were arrested the previous day. Printed photos of the junta boss found in their possession were used as evidence.

“We had not even staged the protest yet, just having Min Aung Hlaing’s photo in our possession landed us seven charges,” said Ko Phyo Paing.

A Thai university student was also detained but later released after staging a solo protest at the hotel against Min Aung Hlaing’s presence. No charges were filed against him.

Ko Naing Naing Soe is single, but Ko Phyo Paing is married with two children who are in primary school. His wife, now caring for their children alone, said the family is in crisis.

“Without my husband, everything has become difficult. No work here means no money. I just want him to be freed as soon as possible,” she said.

The detainees allege they were forced to sign Thai-language documents without translation and were initially denied contact with their families. Human rights groups are now calling for urgent intervention to prevent their deportation to Myanmar, where they could face imprisonment, torture, or forced conscription.

Ko Phyo Paing said he had sent an e-mail to the UN Commission on Human Rights, asking it to intervene to halt any immediate deportation, citing fears for his life if returned to Myanmar.

“But the UN agency replied that no third country is accepting Myanmar citizens for now. No one else is helping us,” he said.

Ko Phyo Paing said he had contacted the parallel National Unity Government’s Foreign Minister Daw Zin Mar Aung for help. Though she has not yet responded, he is optimistic that the NUG will intervene.

NUG spokesman U Nay Phone Latt has not responded to inquiries from The Irrawaddy about the case.

But U Min Oo at the Thai-based Foundation for Education and Development said the UN could effectively prevent their deportation by granting them refugee status.

“International law prohibits deportation if the UN grants them refugee status for political persecution,” he said. “They should be protected even while the UN is still considering their application, but lately the UN has not been giving enough protection.”

According to May 2025 data from the Thai Labor Ministry, more than 1 million Myanmar migrant workers are officially registered with Thai authorities. Labor rights activists estimate that the undocumented population exceeds 2 million.

Many face arrest and deportation when they illegally cross the border or work in jobs prohibited for foreigners.

According to the Myanmar Humanitarian Action Center (MHAC), thousands of deported migrant workers have been forcibly conscripted into the military.