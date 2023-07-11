Burma Magwe Civilians Freed in Raid on Myanmar Junta Forces

Resistance fighters during a raid on a police station in Pauk Township, Magwe Region, in November 2022. / Yenangyaung People's Defense Force

Nine civilian detainees were rescued from Myanmar’s regime when Magwe Region resistance groups attacked two pro-junta villages in southern Pauk Township on Tuesday.

Several groups attacked Tat Kone and Ywar Thit villages held by pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee forces in a pre-dawn raid, according to Southern Pauk Guerrilla Force.

Around 30 junta soldiers were stationed at the villages, along with approximately 60 militia members. Logistics troops from a weapons factory were also based in the villages.

“We attempted to occupy the junta bases in the villages in the mistaken belief that the logistics troops had left,” Ko Nay Lone, a commander of Pakokku District People’s Defense Force, told The Irrawaddy on Tuesday.

A pro-junta Telegram channel reported that the village was attacked and torched by a large number of resistance fighters.

After nearly two hours of fighting, resistance groups said they occupied some junta camps and killed around 10 troops and militia members.

A resistance fighter was injured.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

The resistance group said they rescued nine detainees from two nearby villages who were accused of having ties with resistance forces.

The junta used a Russian-made MI-35 helicopter to attack for about 20 minutes but the attackers managed to retreat after being warned of the incoming airstrike.

A resistance video shows the helicopter above the villages.

Later in the morning, regime troops shelled neighboring villages at random, according to Pauk’s pro-revolutionary media group that monitors junta action.

At least 23 villages in southern Pauk Township have been looted and burned by regime forces and Pyu Saw Htee militia groups.

Chaung Nar, near the pro-junta villages of Tak Kone and Ywar Thit, was recently burned to the ground, according to resistance groups.

Only four of its over 200 houses were left after the arson attack, said Ko Nay Lone.