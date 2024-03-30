At least 11 Myanmar junta troops were killed and 19 injured in a resistance bombing in Pakkoku Township, Magwe Region, on Thursday, according to Myaing People’s Defense Force.

Two junta vehicles were carrying over 70 soldiers to Kamma town on the Pakokku-Kamma road when they triggered resistance landmines.

The first vehicle, carrying around 33 troops, was destroyed, a Kamma resident told The Irrawaddy.

“It was a landmine explosion. The resistance forces attacked them near Kandaw village. Eleven junta soldiers were killed on the spot and 19 injured,” he said.

In Kamma Township, a 120-vehicle convoy left the Division 101 base in Pakokku heading towards Pauk and used the same route on March 21 and it is still stuck near Kamma between Pakokku and Pauk due to resistance attacks.

The resistance forces attacked the convoy on Tuesday and Friday and it is trapped between the Kamma and Pauk, a resistance fighter said.

“We attacked the 120-vehicle convoy on Tuesday. We don’t know the exact casualties,” he said.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

The convoy intended to resupply troops in Pauk Township, where junta forces and Phyu Saw Htee militia allies are fighting off pro-regime attacks.

The military’s No.24 Directorate of Defense Industry weapons factory is in Pauk.

Residents said the large convoy is trying to divide into groups.

Junta troops have reportedly used bulldozers to make a new route to Pauk because the Mindat-Pakokku road is blocked by resistance forces.

Soldiers have torched villages along their way in Kamma Township, including Joepyan village, residents said.

Over 50 Joepyan homes in Kamma Township on the Pakokku-Mindat road were burned down by junta troops, a Pauk resistance fighter said.

Magwe Region has several pro-regime Phyu Saw Htee militia villages that raid villages with the junta.

“Junta soldiers burned down villages along their way with Phyu Saw Htee. They are afraid of being attacked by us and of hitting landmines. So they torch the villages in retaliation,” the Pauk resistance fighter said.

Part of the 400-home Ondaw village was burned down by junta troops and Phyu Saw Htee and the villagers fled.