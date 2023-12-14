The remaining Loikaw residents are continuing to flee the war-torn capital of Karenni (Kayah) State on Thursday as the city has been under relentless junta shelling and airstrikes to counter resistance attacks since November 11.

Loikaw has been largely deserted since Operation 1111 was launched by the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force, Karenni Army, Karenni National People’s Liberation Front and People Defense Forces on November 11.

Frequent junta shelling has hit the city and a major market in southern Loikaw was destroyed on Sunday morning.

An unexplained blaze broke out at the office of the Shwe Loikaw Volunteer group in Min Su ward near the regime’s Regional Command Center on Tuesday.

A Nam Baw Wan ward resident told The Irrawaddy on Wednesday that his family fled Loikaw after struggling to survive for over a month.

“Fighting may continue for months. Shells exploded near our house yesterday. We can’t move around and are in constant fear of junta shelling and airstrikes,” he said.

“Only a few people remain in our street. We cannot run our businesses and have lost our income. We have no other option but to leave,” he added.

Loikaw, which had over 50,000 residents, is the last junta stronghold in Karenni State.

Less than 10 percent of residents remain in Loikaw, according to volunteers.

The majority of displaced people are sheltering in Nyaung Shwe, Taunggyi and Kalaw townships in southern Shan State, according to volunteers.

Others remain in Loikaw’s religious buildings.

At least 80 people, including around 20 children, are in Pan Kan village tract monastery on the outskirts of the city.

“We are struggling to feed everyone. We cannot move so many people to safety,” the abbot said.

Another 40 people are reportedly sheltering at the Yadanar Siri monastery, according to volunteers.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

At least 82 civilians, including 12 children, had been killed by junta shelling, aerial bombings and shooting in Loikaw and Demoso townships in Karenni State and neighboring Pekon Township in southern Shan State byDecember 8, the Karenni Humanitarian Aid Initiative reported.