The Myanmar junta continued to suffer troop losses over the last three days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) continued to attack regime targets and bases across the country.

In northern Shan State, three ethnic armies escalated attacks on regime bases amid China-brokered peace talks with the regime.

Incidents were reported in Shan and Mon states and Mandalay and Sagaing regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Myanmar junta uses air strikes to defend strategic bases in northern Shan

The Brotherhood Alliance comprising the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and the Arakan Army (AA) said it continued its attempt to seize the strategic junta base at the 105-Mile Myanmar-China Trade Zone in Muse Township, northern Shan State on Thursday morning.

The military regime used a jet fighter and an Mi-35 helicopter gunship to conduct 13 air strikes to defend the base. Forces at another junta base located in Muse town used a multiple-launch rocket system to bombard resistance forces attacking the base.

On the same day, the TNLA continued its attempt to seize another strategic junta position, the Sakham Thit Kone base in adjacent Namkham Township. The junta used a fighter jet and Y12 transport airplane to drop over a hundred bombs to defend the base.

Two junta bases in a nearby township shelled the clash site with nearly two dozen rounds to defend the Sakham Thit Kone base.

Meanwhile, the TNLA also attacked junta bases in Kutkai and Mantong townships while engaging in another clash with regime forces in Kyaukme Township on the same day.

Aided by resistance groups, the ethnic alliance is conducting Operation 1027 across several states and regions, inflicting significant defeats on the regime. The AA also claims to have seized 142 junta outposts, bases and police stations across northern Rakhine State during the operation.

Junta sniper killed by resistance snipers in Mon

Tabin Shwe Htee Column, a joint resistance group comprising PDF fighters and forces from the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the Karen National Union, said it killed a junta sniper from a military unit of Light Infantry Battalion 3 in Belin Township, Mon State on Thursday morning.

After being tipped off, the resistance sniper team was able to take out the junta sniper unit as it was taking up a position in Danyin Gone Village in preparation to ambush resistance forces in the area.

Military unit ambushed with land mines in Mandalay

Five regime forces were killed and nine injured in Ngazun Township, Mandalay Region on Thursday when 12 resistance groups jointly used eight land mines to ambush regime forces traveling in an ambulance and two farm trucks, said Ngazun PDF, which coordinated the attack.

The regime forces were ambushed while traveling to Thar Khin Village from Nyaung Pin Yoe Village. After being hit by the mines, the regime forces randomly opened fire on nearby areas.

The junta troops also abandoned two vehicles destroyed by land mine blasts.

Junta conducts air strikes to save troops in Sagaing

Joint resistance forces engage in an intense clash with regime forces in Ku Gyi Kone Village in Sagaing Region on Thursday. / Special Defense Force

Special Defense Force (SDF) said it and other resistance groups jointly engaged in an intense clash with regime forces in Ku Gyi Kone Village in Sagaing Township, Sagaing Region on Thursday.

After being defeated in the two-hour ground battle, the junta used an Mi-35 combat helicopter gunship to save its ground troops.

A PDF video shows a Russian-made Mi-35 helicopter gunship hovering over the village and opening fire.

Regime forces bombarded by resistance drones in Sagaing

Civilian’s Defense and Security Organization of Myaung (CDSOM) said it and 11 other resistance groups used improvised remote-controlled airplanes to bomb regime forces stationed at Kyauk Yit Police station and the township police station in Myaung Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

At least three regime forces were injured. The death toll among junta troops was unknown.