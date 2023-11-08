At least two Myanmar junta bases were seized in Mese Township near the Thai border in a new offensive launched by Kayah State resistance forces.

The Karenni National People’s Liberation Front said Operation 1107, named after Tuesday’s date, is in support of Operation 1027 launched by the Brotherhood Alliance in northern Shan State.

“We seized two junta outposts at a monastery and school near their main base in Pan Tein village,” a front representative said.

The group was a regime border force which joined the revolution with attacks along the Thai border in June.

More than 20 junta troops were killed on Tuesday with no resistance casualties, the former border force said.

At least 15 rifles and ammunition were seized, it said.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Junta troops in June seized Pan Tein village in Mese Township where a former border force was based.

In June the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF), Karenni Army and People’s Defense Forces seized Mese town.

The regime has been sending reinforcements to Bawlakhe Township from Hpruso Township since early September.

A 40-vehicle junta convoy arrived at Bawlakhe on October 21 amid ongoing fighting, according to resistance forces.

At least 30 clashes broke out on the Hpruso-Bawlakhe road in October, killing at least 40 junta troops and four KNDF members, according to the KNDF.