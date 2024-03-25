The Karenni armed revolutionary group formed after the 2021 coup has reiterated its pledge to eradicate the dictatorship from Myanmar and noted that it is now in control of 90 percent Karenni (Kayah) State.

The Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) and resistance allies have seized seven towns in the southeastern state bordering Thailand, and the south of neighboring Shan State, since the launch of Operation 1111 on Nov. 11 last year, it said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement noted that Operation 1111 followed Operation Cyclone Mocha, which swiftly drove regime troops from their bases along the Thai border.

Operation Cyclone Mocha was launched by the KNDF, the Karenni Army, the armed wing of the Karenni National Progressive Party, and People’s Defense Forces in June of last year. Together, they seized Mese town and seven junta border bases in the first month.

The three groups followed with Operation 1111, seizing Demoso, Ywarthit, Shardaw, Mawchi, Nan Mae Khon towns in Karenni State and Moebye town in southern Shan State’s Pekon Township. Pekong Township is predominantly ethnic Karenni.

Only three of Karenni State’s nine towns have yet to be captured by resistance forces, the KNDF statement noted.

The regime has also lost control of the Thai-Myanmar border, and since the launch of Operation 1111, territory under the control of the KNDF has expanded.

The KNDF statement said resistance forces did not yet have full control over 10 percent of Karenni State, including Loikaw, Hpruso, Bawlakhe and Hpasawang townships.

Ko Saw Ta Eh Soe, spokesperson for the KNDF, explained that although the KNDF had captured Demoso town it did not control the entire township. The junta is still hanging on to a few bases near the town, he said.

Civilians have free movement in KNDF-controled areas, but they cannot be repatriated to their homes in areas where fighting is still occurring or areas being shelled by junta troops or contaminated by landmines, he added.

Since November, junta troops have retreated from 16 bases in the state, according to the KNDF.

Ko Saw Ta Eh Soe said the number of junta troops at each base ranged from 40 to 100.

As of March 23, the KNDF and its allies had seized 65 military bases from the junta in eight townships of Karenni State.

An Interim Executive Council was set up in the state as its interim state government in June of last year.

KNDF troops are not above the law. On Sunday, two of them were sentenced to 20 years and one month in prison for causing the death of a 27-year-old civilian who was arrested and detained for public intoxication on February 21.

The troops were sentenced based on the findings of the Central Investigation Team. The sentence was delivered by a military court based on articles 22 and 30 of the Military Act.