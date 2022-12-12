War Against the Junta Myanmar Regime Bank Employees Charged With Terrorism by NUG

Two NUG-backed Karenni Police officers with a drug dealer detainee in Kayah State. Photo/ No. 5 Karenni State Police Station.

Myanmar’s civilian National Unity Government (NUG) has charged two detained regime employees under the Counter-Terrorism Law for contributing to the terrorist military regime in Kale Township, Sagaing Region.

Since March last year the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw, which is made up of elected lawmakers from the ousted National League for Democracy, has declared the military regime a “terrorist group” for its brutal killings of peaceful anti-coup demonstrators and arrests of democratically-elected leaders and anti-coup activists.

On Saturday, the Kale People’s Police Service, which is under the control of the NUG’s Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration, arrested two Kale employees of the junta-controlled Myanmar Economic Bank (Kale District), along with a Myanmar military soldier.

Bank manager U Tun Tun Naing and clerk Ko Nyein Khant Zaw were detained, along with army sergeant Min Zaw Oo, while they were at a karaoke establishment and massage parlor.

Min Zaw Oo was shot dead after attacking the police while trying to escape, said Kale People’s Police Service.

For contributing to the terrorist military regime, the two surviving detainees have been charged under Section 52(a) of the Counter-Terrorism Law on the instructions of the NUG’s home affairs ministry, according to the police.

Several months ago, the People’s Administration Group (Kale Township) started taking over administration in Kale Township including setting rules and regulations, as well as overseeing education, healthcare and public services, under the NUG’s instructions.

On September 13, the People’s Administration Group urged all staff contributing to the military regime to quit and surrender as soon as possible.

At the same time, the Kale People’s Police Force has been taking action on several criminal cases in the township.

For several months now, the NUG’s People’s Administration Groups and People’s Police Forces have been performing administrative duties and tasks in many townships in Sagaing and Magwe regions and Chin and Kayah states.