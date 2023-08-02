More than 120 political prisoners were among the 7,749 inmates freed on Tuesday in a general amnesty, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

However, those granted amnesty were only a tiny fraction of the thousands of pro-democracy supporters detained by the military regime since the February 2021 coup, it added.

The junta announced Tuesday’s amnesty to mark the Buddhist holiday of Dhamma Cakka Day, which falls on Tuesday.

Detained civilian leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi was pardoned on five criminal charges, reducing her 33-year prison term by six years.

Ousted President U Win Myint also received pardons in two cases – incitement and breaching the disaster management law – but continues to serve sentences handed down in six others. He faces a further 10 years in prison out of his original 12-year sentence.

As of 10am on Wednesday, AAPP had confirmed that more than 120 political detainees had been released in the amnesty, adding that this represented only a small proportion of people jailed under the junta for political activities.

The released political prisoners had only months left to serve on their sentences, according to the group’s statement on Wednesday.

U Tate Naing, AAPP secretary, said that forcibly arresting and then releasing people who should not have been arrested in the first place does not mean that political repression has been eased.

“The regime often issues these statements to influence international opinion and give the impression to the outside world that it has a moderate attitude. But in fact, the military has no interest in any kind of dialogue. You can see this clearly if you look back at the decades of injustice and brutality against ethnic groups,” he said.

The military regime’s refusal to disclose the personal information of the political prisoners released was hindering the identification process, the AAPP said.

U Bo Kyi, AAPP’s joint secretary, said the “terrorist” military regime was merely using political prisoners as hostages to apply diplomatic pressure, and there were no good intentions behind the amnesty.

“Even as the military regime grants such amnesties, it continues its campaign of oppressive violence throughout the country. Given that it arrested 144 people and killed 101 people last month, it is obvious that junta troops are still terrorizing the people,” U Bo Kyi said.

According to AAPP, the junta has arrested 24,130 opponents of military rule since the coup, 19,716 of whom remain in detention.