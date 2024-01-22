The junta’s military and pro-regime militia have incinerated 78,737 civilian homes across Myanmar in almost three years since the coup, according to Data For Myanmar, an independent research group.

The resistance stronghold of Sagaing Region has been the hardest hit, with 59,221 homes incinerated, according to a recent report from the independent research group.

Magway Region was next, with 11,682 homes incinerated, the Jan. 20 report said. Mandalay Region and Chin and Kachin states followed, with 1,734, 1,643 and 1,510 homes destroyed by arson attacks, respectively, between the Feb. 1, 2021 coup and Dec. 31, 2023.

Almost 30,000 homes (29,689) were incinerated last year alone.

Data For Myanmar said it calculated the number using reports from media, rights groups and refugee organizations, but cautioned that the actual number may be higher. Many regime arson attacks have yet to be verified, it explained.

Of the 29,689 homes that were incinerated last year, most (22,009) were in Sagaing Region, where resistance to the regime is intense.

The report said that the number of homes destroyed by junta arson attack decreased last year from 2022 in some regions and states, including Sagaing (36,530 to 22,009), Magway (8,267 to 3,071), Chin (723 to 168), Mon (221 to eight) and southern Shan (111 to 61).

Arson attacks increased last year in some areas where resistance against the junta intensified, the report said.

On Oct. 27 last year, the Brotherhood Alliance of three ethnic armies launched Operation 1027 in northern Shan state. It was followed by a coordinated resistance offensive in Karenni (Kayah) State on Nov. 11 called Operation 1111. Both resistance operations are named after the dates they were launched.

Junta forces lost major cities, towns, bases and outposts in both operations.

Arson attacks by junta troops rose in the areas where both anti-regime offensives were launched. Data For Myanmar said that in Karenni State the number of homes destroyed in arson attacks more than doubled last year, to 322 from 144 in 2022. In northern Shan State, the number rose from four in 2022 to 18 last year.

Four other regions and three states also saw rises in arson attacks last year compared to 2022: Mandalay (220 to 1,501), Tanintharyi (188 to 606), Eastern Bago (28 to 171) and Ayeyarwady regions (0 to 15), and Kachin (414 to 1,096), Karen (19 to 145), and Rakhine states (13 to 150).

The junta has ignored calls from the international community to end violence and release political prisoners.

Instead, it has continued its campaign of atrocities. These include burning people alive, torturing and killing of civilians, extrajudicial killings of resistance detainees, using civilians as human shields, hitting residential areas with artillery and air strikes, looting and torching homes, and sexual violence.

From the Feb. 1, 2021 coup to Jan. 19 of this year, the junta has killed at least 4,399 civilians and arrested more than 25,844 more, according to rights group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.