Burma Heavy Myanmar Junta Losses Reported by Chin Resistance

The CDF fighters on the Mindat-Kyauthtu road in March. / HKL Mindat

Fierce clashes between Chin resistance forces and Myanmar’s regime have been reported over five days during a counteroffensive by Chin State groups.

Clashes erupted near the Chin State capital Hakha on Monday. Around 150 junta troops from Hakha traveled to Thantlang and clashes broke out in the Thee Mit valley.

The Chin National Army (CNA) and Chin Defense Force (CDF) in Hakha and Zophei attacked, killing around 27 soldiers over four days of clashes. Twelve resistance fighters were killed, according to Salai Htet Ni, the CNA’s spokesman.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

He said seven regime troops were killed on Thursday and a Chin resistance fighter was killed and another injured.

“We learned that the junta planned to crush the CNA headquarters. We will fight to stop them,” Salai Htet Ni told The Irrawaddy.

The CNA is the armed wing of the Chin National Front, which is based in Thantlang Township. The CNA headquarters suffered a junta airstrike in January, leaving five resistance fighters dead and many others injured.

Clashes also broke out in southern Chin State on Sunday when around 200 regime troops from Mindat moved towards Kyauthtu in Magwe Region.

Fighting was reported at Htin Chaung village, 6km from Mindat. Around 20 regime troops were killed during five days of clashes, resistance groups claimed. Those killed include a deputy battalion commander, Major Soe Htet Paing Toe, from the Mindat-based Light Infantry Battalion 274, according to Salai Naing Tam of the CDF in Mindat.

A CDF member was seriously injured during the clashes, he added.

Htin Chaung is a trading hub between Mindat and Magwe Region and the junta has been trying to occupy the village, said Salai Naing Tam.

“The Mindat-Kyauthtu road is controlled by the CDF but the junta has tried to seize it for five days but we are fighting them,” Salai Naing Tam told The Irrawaddy.

He asked for ammunition to be sent from other armed organizations to supply the troops.

Electricity pylons were damaged by junta shelling on Wednesday, disrupting power supplies in Mindat and Mutupi, he added.

Clashes have been reported in Chin State since May 2021 and martial law has been imposed in seven out of nine Chin townships.