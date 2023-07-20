Junta troops killed four civilians during a raid in western Madaya Township, Mandalay Region, last week.

Nyaung Oke villagers retrieved three men’s bodies from the Myaung River, a tributary of the Irrawaddy, on Tuesday, according to a resistance group.

“Four detainees were tortured and killed by junta troops after they were seized in Nyaung Oke on July 14,” a resistance fighter said.

The detainees were three carpenters from nearby Nyaung Wun village and a Nyaung Oke villager, according to sources.

On Monday a fisherman discovered two bodies in the Myaung but junta troops stopped him from recovering them, according to a villager.

Villagers retrieved and cremated three bodies on Tuesday after junta troops moved to Madaya town.

An unidentified body was found in a pond near Sa Kyin village on Wednesday.

In eastern Madaya Township, skirmishes between junta troops and resistance forces have increased this week.

Sources said around 500 junta troops have been mobilized as reinforcements after the junta’s Air Defense Battalion near In Gyin Myaing village was shelled by Mandalay People’s Defense Force (PDF) on July 15.

Junta convoys were then ambushed by resistance forces, according to Mandalay PDF.

More than 12 villages in the east of the township have reportedly been raided by junta troops this month, displacing thousands of civilians.