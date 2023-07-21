At least 31 Myanmar junta forces including pro-junta militia members as well as three resistance fighters were killed in four days of clashes as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Kachin and Chin states and Sagaing, Magwe, Mandalay and Bago regions.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Military unit ambushed with land mines in Kachin

At least 10 junta troops were killed and 15 others seriously injured in Shwegu Township, Kachin State on Thursday when Myohla PDF group triggered improvised land mines to ambush a military unit of 100 troops raiding villages along the bank of the Irrawaddy River, the PDF group said.

After the ambush, injured soldiers and the bodies of killed soldiers were transported to a junta base in Shwegu town on motorboats.

Pro-junta militia members killed in Bago

Tharawaddy District PDF Battalion 3802 claimed to have killed two pro-junta militia members, Chit Hmawe and Kaung San, on a road in the Bago Yoma Mountains in Minhla Township, Bago Region on Wednesday.

The two militia members were arrested and killed while illegally transporting charcoal in a vehicle.

The PDF group said the victims willingly helped the military regime by transporting regime troops to Yoma Mountain and searching for PDF camps on the mountain.

Military camp attacked in Magwe

Two pro-regime militia members and three resistance fighters were killed during a clash in Pauk Township, Magwe Region on Wednesday when several resistance groups jointly attacked military bases in the pro-junta village of Tat Kone, where Pyu Saw Htee militia members are recruited, said Chauk Guerilla Force, which joined the resistance attack.

In the clash, six soldiers and militia members were also injured. A junta Mi-35 helicopter gunship attacked the resistance forces.

On July 11, resistance groups raided the village, killing around 10 soldiers and militia members.

Junta base raided in Magwe

Many regime forces are believed to have been killed and injured in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region on Wednesday when the PDF group Myingyan Black Tiger attempted to occupy a junta base in Hin Thar Village, the resistance group claimed.

The resistance group abandoned its attempt to occupy the base when its rocket-propelled grenade launcher was damaged in an accident.

Heavy clashes erupt in Kanpetlet, Chin

At least 13 regime troops were killed during two days of clashes with Chin Defense Force (Kanpetlet) in Kanpetlet Township, Chin State on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the resistance group.

On Tuesday, two clashes between the Chin resistance group and a military unit broke out near a village, leaving eight soldiers dead and many injured. After sustaining heavy losses, the junta used five fighter jets to bomb the clash site and a nearby village, damaging seven buildings including a church, the Chin resistance group said.

Five more soldiers were killed on Wednesday as clashes continued in the area. Four resistance fighters also suffered injuries.

Police station bombed by resistance drones in Sagaing

The Civilians’ Defense and Security Organization of Myaung (CDSOM) said it and other resistance groups used five improvised fixed-wing drones to conduct strikes on the township police station in Myaung Town, Sagaing Region on Wednesday.

After being bombed, regime forces from the police station responded with firearms. Military casualties were unknown.

During the mission, the resistance group lost three drones. Also, three resistance members suffered injuries due to an accident involving a bomb.

Police outpost bombed in Sagaing

The resistance drone group Eagle Brigade said it coordinated with three other resistance groups to conduct drone strikes on the Kan Daunt police outpost in Pale Township, Sagaing Region on Wednesday.

Police and military casualties were unknown.

Junta forces ambushed in Sagaing

The resistance group Black Wolf Army said it and other resistance groups attacked a military unit of 50 troops between two villages in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region on Monday, killing two regime forces.

Drones were also used to drop bombs on the regime forces.

In the clash, the junta used an Mi-35 helicopter gunship to attack the resistance forces, the PDF group said.

Two junta soldiers killed in mine attacks in Mandalay

Natogyi PDF, which forms Myingyan District PDF Battalion 4, claimed to have killed two regime troops in Natogyi Township, Mandalay Region on Thursday when it triggered land mines to ambush regime forces near a mountain.