Five civilians, including a child, were killed and seven injured in indiscriminate junta shelling in Khin-U Township in the resistance stronghold of Sagaing Region over five days.

Two villagers died on the spot and three sustained injuries when a shell hit Mu Thar village on Thursday morning, according to a volunteer.

“A woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s were killed by the junta bombardment,” a volunteer said.

Thousands of residents are taking shelter in monasteries and schools amid frequent raids, arson attacks and artillery strikes by junta forces.

“We don’t dare to stay in our homes at night. We only return to get food during the daytime,” a villager said.

Schools have been shut for a week and at least 5,000 residents from seven villages had fled their homes in western Khin-U by Thursday.

On Wednesday, shelling targeted civilian targets in western Khin-U, killing two residents, including a six-year-old, in Thet Pay village, according to a villager.

“A boy and his uncle died on the spot. His mother and another two relatives were injured when their house was shelled,” he said.

A junta base in Ye-U Township has been shelling Khin-U since Sunday when a junta infantry unit passed through the area, heading towards Ye-U.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

On July 16, a displaced villager was killed and one injured in Inn Pat village during a bombardment.

There has been no fighting reported with resistance forces in Khin-U Township during the past week.

Around 5,500 houses from 75 villages have reportedly been incinerated by junta infantry in the township since the 2021 coup.