Burma Convoy Carrying Myanmar Junta Commanders Ambushed in Sagaing

The remains of a house burned by regime forces after a resistance mine ambush in Salingyi Township on Saturday. / RFF

A convoy transporting junta commanders was ambushed twice with landmines in Salingyi Township, Sagaing Region, on Saturday, according to the Regional Friend Fighters (RFF) resistance group.

The RFF and Revolution Youth Group used three landmines against the convoy of five vehicles transporting junta commanders and troops from Monywa town to the Chinese-owned Wanbao mine.

Around 30 regime troops from a Wanbao copper mine and two armored vehicles from the northwest command based in Monywa were guarding the Pathein-Monywa highway in the township.

Despite tight security, the convoy triggered landmines near a police security battalion on the highway.

Five regime soldiers were injured, a vehicle caught fire and the convoy was delayed for an hour, according to the resistance groups.

Troops opened fire at random and burned a nearby house, the RFF told The Irrawaddy on Monday.

The groups used six more landmines to ambush the convoy and other Wanbao vehicles carrying injured troops on the Myauk Yatmar Bridge on their way to the copper mines.

Three more vehicles were damaged but casualty numbers are unknown.

“We used homemade mines as we don’t have proper weapons. It was dangerous because we were very close to a police battalion and the northwest command,” an RFF fighter told The Irrawaddy. “We will never step back from our revolution. We will keep going. Every resistance group needs more support.”

The junta faces repeated resistance attacks across the country.