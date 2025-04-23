The Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and allies have reportedly attacked junta positions on the Asia Highway in Karen State this month while facing regime airstrikes in response.

The regime bombed villages in Kawkareik Township on Tuesday, said a resident. “A Y12 plane bombed near Mount Yinkwe and Kamara village. Casualties are still unknown. I could also hear artillery strikes.”

Other sources said five civilians were wounded at Kamara, which is south of Kawkareik town. The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Air and artillery strikes have killed at least 10 civilians and displaced thousands in Kawkareik Township, according to residents.

A junta air raid on Kanni village on the outskirts of Kyonedoe town reportedly hit a monastery and killed six people, including a child, and wounded 17 others, including Buddhist monks.

The KNLA and allies have captured junta positions this month, encircling Kawkareik town. The regime is not allowing civilians to leave the town. The road between Kawkareik and Kyonedoe has become inaccessible due to the fighting.

“Some people want to leave the town once the road reopens. I stayed because travel is dangerous but buying rice is now getting difficult,” said a resident.

The Karen National Union confirmed widespread fighting across Karen State.

The KNLA and its allies first attacked Kawkareik town on the important Asia Highway trade route with Thailand in December 2023. The fighting lasted for more than three months but anti-regime forces failed to seize the town.