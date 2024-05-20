The Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and allies have turned their focus to a junta’s battalion headquarters in Waingmaw, Kachin State, after a dozen outposts in the township fell to a lightning weekend offensive, according to a KIA statement.

The advance places the ethnic army closer to the state capital of Myitkyina, which lies just across the Irrawaddy River from Waingmaw town.

KIA-led forces launched attacks on the Waingmaw outposts and Light Infantry Battalion (LIB) 321 headquarters on Saturday. By the next day, they had seized all the outposts including the strategic positions of Point 1130, Katsu, Wuhtau Bum, Aung Myay (1) and (2), the statement said.

The armed wing of the Kachin Independence Organization (KIO) and its allies have now captured all junta outposts along the Waingmaw-Myitkyina road to Laiza town, which is home to the KIA’s headquarters.

However, Infantry Battalion 58 headquarters and the Wuyan militia group’s base in Waingmaw remain untouched by the KIA and allies, according to local residents. These bases are located on the upper side of the township, closer to Myitkyina than to Laiza, which lies 70 miles south of the state capital.

“We have seized all the outposts in Waingmaw, most of which are located along the road between Waingmaw and Laiza. We also pursued and cleared fleeing junta troops who abandoned their outposts and sought refuge in public areas within the town,” said KIA spokesperson Colonel Naw Bu.

He added that LIB 321 headquarters, located near Shwe Nyaungbin village on the Waingmaw-Laiza road, was still putting up strong resistance. The ethnic armed group and its allies were launching heavy attacks to seize the headquarters.

Residents confirmed that fighting was intensifying around Waingmaw town as of noon on Monday.

They expressed concern that the junta would respond by launching air and artillery strikes against the town. Villagers in the surrounding area have already fled into the jungle and to nearby settlements.

A resident said junta troops are shelling areas in the township in a bid to prevent Waingmaw town from falling to KIA-led forces.

A junta Y12 transport aircraft has been bombing areas around Waingmaw where clashes have broken out on the ground, he added.

The KIA and allies began a coordinated offensive against junta targets along the Myitkyina-Laiza- Bhamo road on March 7.

They have since seized over 100 junta outposts and bases, including at least 11 battalion headquarters, along the road in Momauk, Waingmaw, Myitkyina, Mansi, Sumprabum and Tanai townships.

KIA-led forces have also occupied the towns of Dawthponeyan, Lwegel, Hsinbo and Sumprabum on the Chinese border.