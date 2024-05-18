The Arakan Army (AA) says it has complete control of Buthidaung Township near the Bangladesh border after the regime’s Strategic Military Command in the northern Rakhine State town fell on Saturday.

The AA said it also seized all the township’s remaining junta strongholds, including Light Infantry Battalions 234, 345 and 352, Artillery Battalion 378 and a logistics and engineering battalion on Saturday.

Clashes continue outside Buthidaung town with the AA chasing retreating junta soldiers, recent Rohingya recruits and Rohingya armed groups who have allegedly been fighting with the regime.

The AA warned residents to be alert to fleeing junta troops.

The group said it seized four Light Infantry Battalion headquarters and two border guard bases in the township this week.

On May 2, the AA seized Operations Command 15 in the township, capturing hundreds of soldiers, including the deputy commander and their family members.

On May 3, the AA seized the Light Infantry Battalion 511 headquarters in the township.

The junta blew up a major road bridge at the town entrance on May.6,

The AA said it seized three Light Infantry Battalion headquarters in Buthidaung Township in March and April.

Fighting between the AA and junta continues in Thandwe Township, which contains the Ngapali Beach tourist destination.

The AA said it has seized around 180 junta bases, including several command centers, and seven of Rakhine State’s 17 townships, three other towns and the entire Paletwa Township in neighboring southern Chin State since November last year.

Junta airstrikes have bombarded civilian targets, including villages, hospitals, schools and religious sites under AA control.