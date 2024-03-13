The Arakan Army (AA) says it seized a Myanmar junta outpost on the Bangladesh border in Maungdaw Township, Rakhine State, on Tuesday, forcing 179 regime troops across the frontier.

More than 1,200 regime border troops have fled to India and Bangladesh since the AA offensives began in Rakhine and southern Chin states on November 13 last year.

AA troops seized the Aung Thapyay outpost with remaining strongholds still under attack, the group said.

Weapons and ammunition were seized along with the bodies of junta troops at the border outpost.

Food and water were poisoned at the outpost by fleeing troops, the AA said, warning other groups across Myanmar to be aware of the danger.

The AA said it has accelerated its offensive against remaining battalion headquarters in Rathedaung Township while the junta responds with air, land and sea bombardment.

Junta airstrikes were reported in Minbya Township, which is under AA control, killing two civilians and injuring others.

The Humanitarian and Development Coordination Office of the United League of Arakan, the political wing of the AA, said on Monday that junta forces committed war crimes, including shelling civilians and gang rapes, in Minbya Township since November. It said regime troops killed more than 30 civilians.

The AA has seized around 180 junta bases, including several command centers, and nine towns since November 13, including the whole of Paletwa Township in southern Chin State.