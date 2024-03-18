Prominent pro-democracy activist Dr. Tayzar San is credited with launching the country’s first anti-coup protest with fellow activists in Mandalay, in February 2021, assuming a leadership role in the movement. The junta has been relentlessly pursuing him ever since, yet he has successfully evaded capture on multiple occasions.

In his ongoing efforts, he has traveled extensively in Myanmar’s anti-regime resistance strongholds of Sagaing and Kachin regions to meet with local resistance forces and ethnic armed organizations there, and not long ago to northern Shan State, a region recently liberated from junta control.

In this interview with The Irrawaddy, Dr. Tayzar San shares his insights on current political developments, ethnic issues, and the newly activated Conscription Law.

Question: What were your experiences in northern Shan State?

Answer: During this revolution, I have traveled throughout central, northern, upper and and northeast Myanmar. I have had the chance to meet with numerous individuals and organizations involved in the revolution.

Through interactions with ethnic revolutionary organizations and civilians, I have come to realize that this revolution presents a unique opportunity for us to work towards establishing a new union, constitution, and era for Myanmar.

It feels like this could be our final opportunity to create a country free from dictators, and this chance is within our reach. I am inspired by the shared vision and goals of all the people and organizations I have encountered.

Q: Concern is growing that the Brotherhood Alliance may turn its back on the Spring Revolution after agreeing to a truce in northern Shan State under pressure from China. What do you think?

A: This issue requires consideration of two key factors: China’s stance and the current situation and possibilities for revolutionary forces.

Our people have consistently urged China to stand in solidarity with us and not support the military dictatorship. The actions taken by China during (the Brotherhood Alliance’s) Operation 1027 have left our people feeling disappointed and unsettled, as it appears that China may be hampering the junta’s overthrow.

We, the people, strongly oppose this. It is important to note that our pursuit of democracy does not conflict with China’s interests. The dictatorship is detrimental to both our people and to China, and lasting peace and stability in our country will remain elusive as long as the junta remains in power.

China, as a neighboring country, will not benefit from the turmoil caused by the junta. It is crucial to emphasize that the dictatorship is a common enemy to both our people and to China.

I earnestly urge China to refrain from prolonging regime rule by pressuring revolutionary movements. China must listen to the voices and goals of Myanmar’s people. (Chinese) actions continue to disappoint and anger the people of Myanmar.

While all revolutionary organizations and individuals share a common goal, it is understood that the journey to freedom is not always straightforward, and compromises and negotiations may be necessary along the way.

Despite numerous challenges, limitations, and difficulties, our shared objective is to establish a federal democratic union. We are committed to continuing this journey until the end, employing various strategies and tactics to achieve our goal.

Q: Northern Shan State is home to a diverse population, which includes Shan, Kachin, Burmese, Kokang, and Ta’ang people. What are your thoughts on concerns of potential conflict between these ethnic groups?

A: Regarding concerns about these groups fighting each other, it is important to recognize that Myanmar is a country with various ethnic groups, who coexist with their own unique history, language, and traditions. While there may be tensions among different ethnic groups in northern Shan State due to historical poor living standards, healthcare, and education, it is crucial to unite against the common enemy, the fascist junta troops.

The revolution against dictators did not begin just three years ago; it has been a long struggle for over 70 years under dictatorship. Despite potential conflicts among revolutionary organizations, their shared goal of building a country based on equality, freedom, and rights, along with their common struggle against dictatorship, can lead to collaboration and unity once the dictators are overthrown.

Q: What about the challenges of forming a unified political alliance between Spring Revolution forces and ethnic revolutionary forces?

A: Understandably, conflicts have arisen between different ethnicities and revolutionary organizations during over 70 years of dictatorship. There are established leadership structures within these organizations, including the National Unity Government (NUG), National Unity Consultative Council (NUCC), and Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) formed after the 2021 coup.

These entities comprise individuals from diverse political backgrounds. The NUCC includes ethnic revolutionary organizations, ethnic representatives from transitional state federal councils, the General Strike Committee of Nationalities, women’s organizations, and more. The NUG consists of elected political leaders from the 2020 election, as well as Ethnic Revolutionary Organizations (EROs) and other revolutionary forces. It is important to note that the NUG, NUCC, and CRPH do not represent all revolutionary forces in the country; efforts must be made to involve all parties and collaborate in every possible way.

For example, the NUG and K3C (Kachin Independence Organization, Karen National Union, Karenni National Progressive Party, and Chin National Front) have reached a common position and shared parts of their agreement with the public and the international community, which is a positive development. Moving forward, the NUG should strive to establish more common ground and understanding with other EROs and revolutionary forces.

There are existing agreements, like the Federal Democracy Charter, that serve as common goals for all NUCC members. While the current situation is not perfect, it is vital for all parties to work together towards greater unity and effectiveness. Efforts should also be made to engage and persuade other revolutionary forces that have not yet aligned with the Federal Democracy Charter.

Q: As a youth leader, what is your view on the junta enforcing the Conscription Law?

A: It appears the junta may be seeking to replenish their dwindling military and assert their dominance through fear tactics. Despite their initial military superiority, which is their only advantage on all fronts, it is evident that they are facing challenges.

People must recognize that this is not merely a conflict between two parties or individuals – like Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and Min Aung Hlaing. Rather, it is a battle between justice and injustice. The unjust actions of the junta are affecting everyone in the country, regardless of their political affiliations.

The coup has even had negative repercussions within the junta’s military itself, with numerous soldiers losing their lives. This underscores the urgency for all citizens to engage in the fight against the junta in any way they can.

The power-hungry junta will stop at nothing to maintain their grip on power, and we must prepare for potential escalation of their oppressive tactics.

All individuals must unite and fully commit to the revolution against dictatorship, as winning this revolution is the only way to break free from tyranny.