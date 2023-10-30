Myanmar regime Defense Minister Admiral Tin Aung San and his counterparts from East Timor and Belarus met with the vice-chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, General Zhang Youxia, in Beijing on Sunday.

During the talks, Zhang, China’s highest-ranking uniformed officer, told his guests that the Chinese military is willing to deepen communication and cooperation with the armed forces in their countries and to boost bilateral relations with each of them, according to the China Daily.

According to a news release from China’s Defense Ministry, the defense ministers from Myanmar, East Timor and Belarus said they wanted to enhance military-to-military ties with China.

Adm. Tin Aung San is visiting China, one of the regime’s allies, to attend the Beijing Xiangshan Forum, the country’s biggest annual show of military diplomacy, from Sunday to Tuesday.

It’s believed he and the Chinese Central Military Commission vice-chairman discussed the ongoing fighting in northern Shan State near the Chinese border.

Fighting erupted in the area on Friday when an anti-regime ethnic alliance launched coordinated attacks on regime targets. The alliance claimed to have seized 57 junta outposts in three days.

China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday called on relevant parties to agree to a ceasefire and stop fighting as soon as possible.

“China called on the relevant parties to resolve differences peacefully through dialogue and consultation, avoid escalation of incidents and take concrete and effective measures to ensure security and stability of the China-Myanmar border,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily press briefing.

The junta said the fighting damaged Myanmar-China border trade and stability, adding that security forces from both sides were closely collaborating.

Meanwhile, Chinese State Counselor Wang Xaohong is due to travel to the Myanmar capital Naypyitaw soon to meet with junta chief Min Aung Hlaing to discuss the fighting in northern Shan State.