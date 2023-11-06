Despite fierce fighting in northern Shan State near its border, China continues to push Myanmar’s military regime for implementation of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects in the country.

On October 31, four days after Operation 1027 was launched by an ethnic military alliance in northern Myanmar, Wang Xiaohong, a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party Central Committee of China, met Min Aung Hlaing for talks in Naypyitaw.

Wang, who is also a State Councilor and Minister of Public Security, called for an acceleration of BRI projects in Myanmar, tighter cooperation between the two countries on rule of law and security, and the establishment of a strong security apparatus for both communities, according to the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar.

Min Aung Hlaing also hailed Chinese President Xi Jinping for leadership that had resulted in great socio-economic development for China and promised to provide security for Chinese investments in Myanmar, according to the embassy.

Xi has however chosen to ignore repeated requests from the junta for Min Aung Hlaing to visit Beijing. He also excluded Min Aung Hlaing, who is desperate for legitimacy, from an event to mark the anniversary of the BRI last month.

Since Oct. 27, Myanmar’s regime has lost more than 100 bases in northern Shan State to the Brotherhood Alliance, a tripartite force comprising the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Arakan Army. The alliance claims to have seized several towns on the Chinese border including Chin Shwe Haw, Pansai, Hsenwi, and Hpawnghseng. The regime has admitted losing Chin Shwe Haw, Pansai and Hpawnghseng.

The Brotherhood Alliance offensive is taking place at the site of the proposed China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC), a pillar of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Among CMEC projects is a 600-mile railway to link China’s southern province of Yunnan to Kyaukphyu on Myanmar’s Indian Ocean coast. The rail link will begin in the border town of Muse and pass through Shan State and Mandalay in central Myanmar.

China has called for an immediate end to the fighting in northern Shan State as it seeks to implement BRI projects in Myanmar.

On Friday, China’s assistant foreign minister Nong Rong met junta-appointed foreign minister Than Swe and discussed promotion of multifaceted strategic cooperation. Nong also met deputy foreign minister Lwin Oo in the evening to discuss continued implementation of bilateral projects, and the expediting of BRI and CMEC projects in Myanmar.