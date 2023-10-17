China’s Special Envoy for Asian Affairs, Deng Xijun, expressed unwavering support for Myanmar’s peace process and said Beijing would not accept any act that could break up the country, in talks with junta boss Min Aung Hlaing on Sunday, according to junta media.

Deng met with the coup leader on the same day that he attended a Naypyitaw ceremony to mark the 8th anniversary of the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement.

Min Aung Hlaing told Deng he attached great importance to stability and development on the border with China, and that he would not tolerate any border activity harmful to the interests of neighboring countries, junta media reported.

He added that ethnic armed organizations who had only made informal truces with the junta need to sign the NCA, which is formal, binding and definitive, for the sake of permanent peace in Myanmar.

He invited non-signatories of the NCA to engage in dialogue with the regime so that they could “actively participate in building a Union based on democracy and federalism for national development and socio-economic development of the people,” according to junta media.

The Karen National Union (KNU), Myanmar’s most powerful ethnic armed organization, has declared that the 2021 military coup rendered the NCA null and void.

Along with other EAOs including the Kachin Independence Army, Karenni Army, Chin National Front and All Burma Students Democratic Front, the KNU has rejected the junta’s peace overtures and has been fighting alongside resistance forces controlled by the parallel National Unity Government.

As such, the NCA is now widely considered a failed peace push that is being used by the junta to ease international pressure over its indiscriminate military campaign against resistance forces and civilians.

Min Aung Hlaing and Deng also discussed cooperation in combating online gambling and cyber scams, as well as promotion of bilateral cooperation and repatriation of Rohingya from Bangladesh, said the reports.

Deng also held talks with Ye Win Oo, joint secretary of the junta’s administrative body, the State Administration Council; Home Affairs Minister and chair of the National Solidarity and Peace Negotiation Committee Lt-Gen Yar Pyae; and junta Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Than Swe.

Only three countries – neighboring China, India and Thailand – sent representatives to Sunday’s anniversary event. Previous NCA anniversary events since the coup have been marked solely by the same three nations.

Also present were Restoration Council of Shan State chair General Yawd Serk, former KNU chair Saw Mutu Say Poe, Pa-O National Liberation Organization patron Colonel Khun Okkar, Lahu Democratic Union chair Solomon, and All Burma Students Democratic Front (ABSDF) vice chair Myo Win. NCA signatory ABSDF, which has been fighting the regime since the coup, said Myo Win did not represent the group.

Seven NCA signatories attended the ceremony, namely the Karen National Liberation Army/Peace Council, Pa-O National Liberation Council, Arakan Liberation Party, Restoration Council of Shan State, Democratic Karen Benevolent Army, New Mon State Party, and Lahu Democratic Union. The same groups were the only EAOs to attend the 7th anniversary event held last year.