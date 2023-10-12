BANGKOK, Thailand—Twenty Thai nationals have been killed in the conflict between Israel and militant group Hamas, the Thai government said Wednesday, up from the previous toll of 18.

The foreign ministry said the number of Thais held hostage had increased by three to 14, based on unofficial reports from Thai citizens in Israel.

Following the attack on Saturday, around 150 people of varying nationalities, including women and children, have been held by Hamas.

“The death toll of Thai nationals has risen to 20,” ministry spokeswoman Kanchana Patarachoke told reporters in Bangkok, adding that the number of wounded had increased to 13.

The first repatriation flight with wounded Thais was expected to land in the capital on Thursday.

More than 5,000 Thai citizens have requested repatriation, Kanchana said.

There are approximately 30,000 Thais in Israel, mostly working in the agriculture sector, according to Thailand’s labor ministry.

The death toll in Israel has surged above 1,200 while Gaza officials reported 900 people killed so far, and Israel’s army said the bodies of roughly 1,500 militants had been found.