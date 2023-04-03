War Against the Junta Seven Myanmar Junta Soldiers Killed in Resistance Attack on Supply Convoy in Chin State

CNA fighters / CNF

Seven junta soldiers were killed in an ambush by Chin resistance fighters on a junta convoy transporting food supplies and weapons to Hakha, the capital of Chin State, on Sunday, Chin National Front/Chin National Army (CNF/CNA) spokesman Salai Htet Ni told The Irrawaddy.

Resistance fighters ambushed the convoy consisting of around 30 vehicles including two tanks at around 8 a.m. on Sunday between Falam and Hakha.

It was the latest in a string of attacks on the convoy, which left Kale, on the border of Sagaing Region and Chin State, on March 7. Over 20 junta soldiers were killed and dozens injured in six mine attacks on the convoy between March 10 and 17, according to the CNA.

On March 21 it left Falam for Hakha, over 70 km away, and on March 27 it was again attacked by resistance forces.

Regarding Sunday’s attack, Salai Htet Ni said: “Seven junta soldiers were killed in the attack. They come to rotate troops in and out at the bases [in Chin State], and to restock food supplies. They are preparing for military operations during the rainy season as they seek to crush us and take control of the area.”

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the junta casualties.

Junta reinforcements were sent to Chin State in March and continue this month ahead of the rainy season. In April last year, over 70 military trucks were sent from Magwe Region to Chin State and many junta soldiers were killed and injured in ambushes.