War Against the Junta Over 70 Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Three Days of Resistance Attacks

Resistance fighters of the Karenni Revolution Union in Kayah State. / KRU

At least 76 regime forces were reportedly killed in the last three days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) escalated their attacks on regime targets across the country.

In one operation, combined PDF groups occupied and burned down a junta police outpost amid junta airstrikes.

Incidents were reported in Magwe, Mandalay, Sagaing, Bago and Tanintharyi regions and Kayah State.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs.

Some military casualty figures could not be independently verified.

Junta police outpost occupied by PDF groups in Magwe



Resistance fighters raid the junta police station at Kine Lal Village in Pauk Township, Magwe Region on Saturday. / PDF-Yenangyaung

Eight regime forces and two PDF fighters were killed in Pauk Township, Magwe Region on Saturday when PDF groups from several townships occupied the junta police station in Kine Lal Village, said PDF (Yenangyaung), which joined the raid.

The police outpost faced three attacks from the PDF groups. In the first raid, the PDF group occupied the outpost briefly but could not hold it.

In Saturday’s raid, regime forces abandoned the outpost after suffering heavy losses despite being supported by two Mi-35 helicopter gunships, the PDF’s leader told The Irrawaddy.

The PDF groups said they burned down the police outpost.

A PDF video shows the junta outpost being surrounded and attacked by the resistance forces.

15 junta soldiers killed in PDF raid on military outpost in Bago

Bago Regional PDF group claimed to have killed at least 15 soldiers and injured many others in Thandaung Township in Bago Region on Saturday morning when PDF forces from Thandaung and Taungoo District raided the Thanmoe Taung junta outpost on the Taungoo-Thandaung road.

After sustaining heavy losses in two hourlong clashes, the junta used two fighter jets to attack the resistance forces, but there were no PDF casualties, the group claimed.

21 regime forces killed in series of mine ambushes in Sagaing



Military vehicles and logistics vehicles are ambushed with land mines in Sagaing Region last Friday. / CHU-PDF

Chaung-U PDF group claimed that at least 21 regime forces were killed in Chaung-U and Myinmu townships in Sagaing Region last Friday when it and other PDF groups jointly conducted a series of land-mine ambushes against military detachments and military convoys including logistics vehicles.

An aerial video shot by the PDF shows military vehicles and logistics vehicles being ambushed with land mines.

Military convoy carrying weapons from India ambushed in Sagaing



A military convoy is hit by mines and attacked in Kale Township on the weekend. / PDF-Kalay

Many regime soldiers are believed to have been killed in Kale Township, Sagaing Region when People’s Defense Force (Kalay) ambushed a convoy over the weekend using land mines, drones and bomb launchers, the PDF group claimed.

The convoy, which was carrying weapons transferred from India, departed from Tamu bound for Kale on Nov. 14, the PDF group claimed.

On Saturday, the PDF group used land mines to conduct six ambushes against the convoy on the Tamu-Kale highway. The convoy was attacked by the PDF forces using drones and mortar shells.

The convoy had stopped for a night as the road was destroyed by PDF land mines.

On Sunday, the PDF group continued to ambush the convoy as it headed to the town of Kale.

In the attack, two vehicles were destroyed and there were many military casualties.

A PDF video shows a convoy being ambushed with land mines and mortar rounds.

Pro-regime militia training camp bombarded in Sagaing



A pro-regime militia training camp is bombed by a PDF drone in Shwebo Township on Saturday. / MDF-Shwebo

Myanmar Defense Force-Shwebo claimed it and another PDF group used drones to bombard a training camp of pro-regime militia members in Thaelone Village in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday evening.

There were pro-regime militia casualties. An aerial video shot by the PDF group shows militia members fleeing after facing a blast nearby.

Five regime forces killed by PDF land mines in Sagaing

Five regime forces were killed and six others injured in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday evening when PDF-South Monywa used a cluster of five land mines to ambush three junta vehicles on the Monywa-Chaung-U road.

The blasts hit a military vehicle as well as junta patrols guarding the road.

A PDF fighter suffered minor injuries when regime forces responded with firearms, the PDF group said.

Eleven junta soldiers killed in repeated land mine attacks in Sagaing

Six regime soldiers were killed in Myinmu Township, Sagaing Region last Friday when combined PDF groups used land mines to ambush a military convoy of 15 vehicles near Wun Pyae Village, said the People’s Army to Fight Dictatorship, which coordinated the ambushes.

The convoy was traveling to Monywa from Sagaing. In that ambush, a vehicle crashed into the roadside.

Another five soldiers were killed in the area when the combined PDF groups again used land mines to ambush foot soldiers from the town of Myinmu while they were guarding the crashed military vehicle.

The next morning, the destroyed military vehicle was taken away by 100 troops with two armored vehicles, the PDF group said.

The PDF’s videos show military vehicles being targeted with land mines and the remains of a vehicle and some army clothes abandoned at the ambush site.

Military checkpoint attacked in Sagaing

A junta soldier was killed in Wetlet Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday afternoon when Wetlet Revolution Front used bombs to attack regime forces at a military checkpoint at the entrance of the town of Wetlet, the PDF group claimed.

All PDF members escaped without casualties despite being chased and attacked by regime forces in a civilian vehicle.

Three junta soldiers killed by PDF drone strikes in Sagaing

At least three regime troops were killed and four injured in Myinmu Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday afternoon when six PDF groups used drones to drop rifle grenades on regime sentries at a village school, claimed Nway Oo Takhon PDF, which joined the attacks.

PDF members retreated from the area without casualties, though regime forces responded indiscriminately with firearms.

Five regime troops killed in PDF drone strikes in Mandalay

Five regime soldiers were killed and 12 injured in Ngazun Township, Mandalay Region on Saturday when four PDF groups bombed regime forces stationed at a school in Tharkyin Village using drones, said Nway Oo Takhon PDF, which was involved in the attack.

An aerial video shows a drone dropping a bomb on regime targets.

Three soldiers killed in PDF ambush in Kayah

Resistance alliance group Karenni Revolution Union claimed on Sunday that it killed three regime soldiers when it ambushed a military vehicle in its area of activity in Kayah State.

The military vehicle carrying rations was destroyed in the ambush.

Five regime forces killed in Tanintharyi

Five regime soldiers were killed and some injured in Palaw Township, Tanintharyi Region last Friday when Myeik District PDF and other resistance forces ambushed a military detachment near Kade Village, said Tanintharyi Regional Command group.

Two resistance fighters suffered minor injuries in the clash, the group said.