Burma Myanmar Residents Escape to Neighboring Countries to Celebrate Thingyan

Myanmar cultural dance troupes celebrate Thingyan in Thailand’s Chiang Mai in 2016. / Kyaw Kha/ The Irrawaddy

As the junta organizes forced Thingyan celebrations amid calls to boycott the event in protest at military rule, many people are planning to escape overseas for the mid-April holiday that marks Myanmar’s New Year.

Their destinations include Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Singapore, and India, with flights already fully booked for Thingyan, according to local tour operators.

An official of the Myanmar Tour Operators Association said: “Holidaymakers are not only traveling to Thailand, but many are also making the pilgrimage to Bodh Gaya in India. They are also visiting Cambodia, Singapore, and Vietnam – but more are traveling to Thailand. As far as I know, all the flights are fully booked.”

With COVID-19 restrictions now relaxed, the tourism industry is picking up around the world, and international tourists are returning to ASEAN countries. However, Myanmar is attracting only a trickle of foreign travelers due to the political turmoil, said the official.

“Few foreigners are visiting our country but neighboring ASEAN countries are now receiving hundreds of thousands of visitors. And Myanmar people are going on overseas trips for Thingyan, although the number leaving is lower than in the past.”

Meanwhile, domestic travelers are flocking to popular destinations in Myanmar, leaving some hotels fully booked for Thingyan, according to domestic tour operators.

Popular destinations include Bagan, Mandalay, Pyin Oo Lwin, as well as the beach resorts of Ngapali, Chaungtha, and Ngwe Saung.

However, domestic tourism is still at an even lower level than during COVID-19 as fighting between junta troops and resistance forces affects large areas of the country.

A domestic tour operator said: “There is usually a lot of travel during Thingyan. Before COVID-19, almost the entire country went on vacation. The number declined during the pandemic and is even lower now. People can only go to a few places these days because of security reasons. So, visitors crowd into places that are safe for travel.”

On March 6, Britain’s foreign ministry advised against all travel to Sagaing and Magwe regions and Mon, Kachin, Chin, Kayah, Karen, and northern Rakhine states because of the risk of violence, including shootings and bombings. Other foreign governments have issued similar travel warnings.

The security situation in Myanmar is unpredictable and liable to change without notice, said the UK’s foreign ministry. Attacks, including in Yangon and Naypyitaw, primarily continue to target military or junta-affiliated locations such as government buildings and checkpoints, and military-owned businesses, added the warning.