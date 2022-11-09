War Against the Junta Over 20 Myanmar Regime Forces Killed in Two Days of Resistance Attacks

--

Nearly two dozen regime forces including two army captains were killed in the last two days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing, Mandalay and Tanintharyi regions and Mon and Rakhine states.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks by PDFs and EAOs.

Some regime casualties could not be independently verified.

Two captains among six junta soldiers killed in PDF ambush in Sagaing

A vehicle carrying regime forces is ambushed by PDF fighters in Monywa Township on Tuesday. / Thanmani PDF (Monywa)

Six junta forces including two captains were killed in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday evening when Thanmani forces of the Monywa District PDF group ambushed a small vehicle carrying eight soldiers near a roundabout in the town, said the PDF group.

The regime forces were attacked while they were returning to the town after gambling in a village.

The PDF’s video shows the small vehicle crashed on the side of the road after being attacked from close range.

All PDF fighters were forced to retreat without seizing the junta forces’ weapons as two soldiers in the vehicles responded with firearms.

On that evening, regime forces in seven vehicles removed the bodies of the killed soldiers and the damaged vehicle from the area, the PDF group said.

Military detachment ambushed in Sagaing

Local resistance group Area 71 PDF (Monywa) claimed that it and three other PDF groups jointly attacked regime troops including pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members between two villages in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Monday night.

The regime forces were returning to their bases in two villages after burning and looting houses in Htan Lay Pin Village in the township.

In the ambush, two PDF fighters suffered minor injuries when the regime troops responded with firearms.

Seven regime forces killed in PDF attacks in Sagaing

At least seven junta forces were reportedly killed in Khin-U Township, Sagaing Region on Monday night when several PDF groups jointly used 60-mm improvised explosives to attack regime forces at three locations in the township, claimed Khin-U Special Force Organization, which was involved in the attacks.

Regime forces responded with 40-mm explosives and automatic firearms but all resistance fighters escaped without casualties.

Citing sources, the PDF group said the dead bodies of seven soldiers were transported to neighboring Ye-U Township the following morning.

Four regime forces killed, injured in Sagaing

Ayadaw Local PDF group claimed on Tuesday that four regime soldiers are believed to have been killed or injured in Ayadaw Township, Sagaing Region on Monday when combined resistance groups ambushed a military detachment raiding villages in the north of the township.

Government residence bombed in Sagaing

A regime soldier was injured in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Monday when two PDF groups fired four 40-mm explosive rounds at regime forces stationed at the government residence in the town of Monywa, claimed the resistance group Golden Triangle Force, which was involved in the attack.

Three regime forces killed by PDF land mines in Sagaing

At least three junta soldiers were killed in Taze Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday when Taze-PDF conducted two land-mine ambushes against a military detachment and a pro-regime militia group, the PDF group claimed.

At 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, three regime forces were killed when the group used land mines to ambush a detachment of over 200 soldiers from the military’s Light Infantry Battalion 361 and 369 in the township.

On that night, the PDF group also used three clusters of land mines to attack the Pyu Saw Htee pro-regime militia group near a village. The group said many militia members are believed to have been killed in the ambush.

Junta police outpost attacked in Mon

A police building was burned in Kyaikhto Township, Mon State on Monday evening when an armed group used 40-mm explosives to attack the junta police outpost in the town of Thein Zayap, according to Kyaikhto Information Team, a local news page sharing township information.

After being attacked with explosives, regime forces from the police outpost responded with firearms, and a military base nearby fired artillery rounds indiscriminately, said the media outlet citing local residents.

On that night, a firefight broke out at the border of Kyaikhto and Belin townships when a military checkpoint was attacked by an armed group. However, casualty figures were unknown.

Junta police officer killed in Mandalay

Myitnge PDF group claimed to have killed Police Sergeant Thu Ra Aung from the township police station in Amarapura in Mandalay Region on Monday night.

The police officer was killed while he was returning home after drinking. The PDF group said it abandoned the police officer’s body in the Irrawaddy River.

The resistance group said it seized 9-mm rounds, some cash, a mobile phone and a ring from the victim.

Two regime forces killed as PDF ambushes convoy in Tanintharyi

Two regime forces were killed and three injured in Thayap Chaung Township, Tanintharyi Region on Tuesday morning when the PDF-Federal Column ambushed a military convoy on the Dawei-Myeik highway, the PDF group claimed.

Two military motorboats ambushed in Rakhine

An intense 40-minute firefight broke out in Minbya Township, Rakhine State on Tuesday morning when the Arakan Army (AA) ambushed two junta motorboats in a river near the town of Minbya, according to local media outlets.

Within a few minutes of the ambush, a military helicopter gunship arrived and attacked the AA troops, Western Media reported citing residents who witnessed the clash.

Myanmar military Battalion 541’s base in Minbya supported its forces with artillery strikes targeting villages in the clash area. It is not yet known whether there were any casualties.