War Against the Junta Over 20 Myanmar Regime Forces Killed in Three Days of Resistance Attacks

Resistance forces take part in an operation to ambush a military flotilla in Sagaing Region. / Black Rangers Force

At least 21 regime forces were killed in the last three days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing, Magwe, Bago and Tanintharyi regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Seven junta soldiers killed in PDF ambush in Sagaing

Seven regime troops were killed and many others injured in Kanbalu Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday when eight PDF groups used land mines to ambush a military detachment of 150 soldiers heading to villages, said Local Lark Guerrilla Revolution Force, which joined the attack.

Following the mine ambush, a 45-minute clash broke out between the combined PDF groups and the regime forces. Three PDF fighters suffered injuries, the resistance group said.

Military flotilla ambushed in Sagaing

Four regime forces were killed and eight injured in the Chindwin River in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Monday when a dozen PDF groups ambushed a military flotilla of 10 vessels including barges carrying aviation fuel, according to the resistance groups.

A resistance group said the fighters had to wait for three days on a river bank to ambush the flotilla.

A PDF video shows resistance forces cooperating to ambush the flotilla with both heavy explosives and firearms.

Five regime forces killed by PDF land mines in Sagaing

At least five junta soldiers are believed to have been killed and many others injured in Wetlet Township, Sagaing Region on Monday when two PDF groups used two heavy land mines to ambush 70 regime troops departing Thar Nar Village, said Black Wolf Army, which coordinated the attack.

All PDF troops escaped from the ambush site without casualties.

The ambush was carried out in response to the deaths of five PDF members in regime attacks and air strikes in Monhla Village in Khin U Township on Nov. 23, the PDF group said.

Junta soldier killed in urban attack in Sagaing

One member of a regime motorbike patrol was killed and three others seriously injured in the town of Salingyi in Sagaing Region on Tuesday when four PDF groups used land mines to attack the patrol, claimed the Myanmar Revolution Army, which was involved in the urban attack.

Three regime troops killed in PDF ambush in Tanintharyi

Local resistance group King Cobra Force claimed to have killed three regime forces in Palaw Township, Tanintharyi Region on Monday when it used two land mines to ambush a military convoy near Kyae Village.

The group urged people to stay away from regime forces due to potential attacks.

Regime forces bombed by PDF drones in Magwe

Some junta forces are believed to have been killed and injured in Pakokku Township, Magwe Region on Monday when three PDF groups used four drones to bomb regime forces stationed at Anouk Hpone Kan Village, said Earthquake People’s Defense Force, which was involved in the drone strikes.

The group said it used six bombs to target regime forces and a regime camp in the village. An aerial video shows drones dropping bombs on regime targets in the village.

Junta-appointed village administrator assassinated in Bago

Junta-appointed village administrator and former soldier U Aung Win was assassinated by a local PDF group in Kin Moon Chone Village in Htantabin Township, Bago Region on Sunday, said Bago Region PDF.

The victim was notorious for oppressing residents and was active in implementing the regime’s rules, the PDF group said.