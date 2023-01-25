War Against the Junta Nearly 60 Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Three Days of Resistance Attacks

Resistance fighters of Khin U Special Force Organization / KSFO

At least 57 Myanmar junta forces including pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members were killed in the last three days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) stepped up their attacks on regime targets across the country.

In one case, resistance forces raided and burned down a junta-run general administration office, immigration office and some military offices in a town near the Thai border in Karen State.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing, Mandalay and Magwe regions and Karen State.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

20 pro-regime militia members killed in PDF raid in Sagaing



Combined resistance forces raid pro-regime camps in a pro-regime village in Shwebo Township on Sunday. / Ma Tahtaung Takaung Bwar-PDF

At least 20 pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members were killed and 15 others injured in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday when 13 local PDF groups jointly raided a pro-regime military camp in Taltheetaw Village, according to the resistance groups.

During the raid, PDF forces burned down some militia camps. In the shootout, three resistance fighters suffered minor injuries.

Five junta troops killed by PDF land mines in Sagaing

Khin U Special Force Organization claimed it and two PDF groups killed five regime forces and injured three others when they used three land mines to ambush 15 regime forces traveling in the north of Khin U Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday.

Pro-regime village raided in Sagaing



Combined PDF forces raid the pro-regime village of Zee Phyu Kone in Pale Township on Monday. / Yoma Yarzar PDF

Four pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members were confirmed killed in Pale Township, Sagaing Region on Monday when eight PDF groups from Yinmabin District and Pakokku District in neighboring Magwe Region shelled and raided the pro-regime village of Zee Phyu Kone, claimed Yoma Yarzar PDF group, which joined the attacks.

During the raids, PDF fighters managed to enter the village and burn down some buildings.

Two junta police killed by PDF shelling in Sagaing

At least two junta policemen were killed and some of their family members were injured in Wetlet Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday when Eagle Guerrilla Forces used improvised mortar shells to bomb the police station in the town, the PDF group claimed.

The PDF group said they also shelled a base of pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members in the township and the militia group randomly responded with firearms.

Regime camp shelled in Sagaing

Many regime forces are thought to have been killed or injured in Kanbalu Township, Sagaing Region on Monday when six PDF groups jointly used five 81-mm improvised mortar rounds to bomb regime forces stationed near Nyaung Zin Lay Village, claimed Kanbalu Underground Warriors, which took part in the attack.

The PDF group also said it conducted a surprise attack on regime forces in Kar Boe Village in the township on Sunday. There were military casualties.

Military detachment attacked in Karen

Three junta soldiers were killed and more than five others injured in Kyainseikgyi Township, Karen State on Tuesday when the resistance group Lion Battalion commando attacked a military detachment of the military’s Division 44, the resistance group said.

During the clash, the bodies of dead soldiers were seized along with two firearms, the group said.

On Monday night, a combined resistance group also raided and burned down a junta-run General Administration Department office, immigration offices and some military offices in the town of Payathonzu in Kyainseikgyi.

Regime forces bombed by PDF drone in Magwe

Local resistance group Yesagyo-PDF said it used a drone to drop three bombs on 12 regime forces in a forest near Kan Thit Village in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region on Tuesday.

The military reinforcements were also bombed by the PDF group while traveling to the drone strike area. However, military casualties were unknown. An aerial video shows a drone dropping improvised bombs on regime targets.

The group also claimed to have killed two regime soldiers as they used land mines to ambush regime forces on motorbikes in the town of Yesagyo at 4 a.m. early Tuesday.

Pro-regime village attacked in Magwe

A pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia member was killed and two others seriously injured in Myaing Township, Magwe Region on Sunday when local PDF groups attacked the pro-regime village of Kan Ni using both heavy weapons and firearms, said Myaing-PDF, which was involved in the attack.

The attack was in response to the recent junta air strikes targeting civilians in Bahin Village in the township, the PDF group said.

Myaing-PDF forces also used a drone to bomb pro-regime military members from the pro-regime village of Twinma while they were performing sentry duty outside the village.

20 junta troops killed by PDF land mines in Magwe

Myaing Underground Defense Force (MUGDF) claimed to have killed at least 20 regime troops when it and two other PDF groups used a cluster of 15 land mines to ambush 50 troops of a military advance unit in Myaing Township, Magwe Region on Monday.

The military detachment, which was escorting a military convoy of supply vehicles, was ambushed with land mines while traveling to a military camp in an oil drilling area in the township.

Bodies of killed or injured soldiers were transported in three military vehicles, the PDF group said.

Junta servants collecting voter lists bombed in Mandalay

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A PDF drone bombs regime targets in Madaya Township on Monday. / Unicorn Guerrilla Force

Local PDF group Unicorn Guerrilla Force said it and six other resistance groups used four drones to drop bombs on regime forces and government servants while they were collecting voter lists for the regime’s sham election at a village in Madaya Township in Mandalay Region on Monday.

Regime leaders have instructed their forces to look for PDF forces while collecting the lists from households.

An aerial video released by the PDF group shows drones dropping bombs on regime targets at a monastery.