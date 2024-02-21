Myanmar’s junta lost more bases and troops in the past four days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Kachin, Rakhine and Mon states and Sagaing and Bago regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Ethnic armies seize another strategic base from junta in Kachin State

A strategic junta base on the Mandalay-Myitkyina Road in Kachin State was seized by ethnic armies after three days of fighting on Monday, the Arakan Army said.

It said it seized the base in Mansi Township’s Sikhangyi Village in a coordinated offensive with the Kachin Independence Army and Kachin Region People’s Defense Force.

Troops from two junta infantry battalions, 276 and 223, were stationed at the 30-year-old base.

The junta’s air force conducted more than 60 airstrikes to defend the base. The airstrikes killed six civilians and injured 15 more, resistance groups said.

Arakan Army seizes another junta base in Rakhine’s Maungdaw

The Arakan Army (AA) said it seized a junta military outpost in Pae Yoon Taung Village, Maungdaw Township in Rakhine State on Feb. 19. The AA launched an attack on the outpost at around 7 a.m. and seized it nine hours later.

During the clash, a junta fighter jet dropped bombs in and around the village three times. The AA seized a lot of arms and ammunition and found the bodies of 10 dead junta military troops. The AA said it continues to find junta troops who fled into the jungle and nearby areas.

In Sittwe, Ponnakyun, Rathedaung, Ramree, Kyaukphyu and Ann townships, the junta has continued launching air and artillery strikes in civilian areas, wounding and killing residents and cattle, and burning down houses.

Military command headquarters bombarded in Mon

Ye Guerrilla Force said it used drones to drop bombs on the housing of regime officers at the headquarters of Military Operation Command Center 19 in Ye Township, Mon State on Monday.

The drone bombs directly hit their targets and an ambulance was used to transport the injured soldiers to hospital. Details of regime casualties were unknown.

After being bombarded, the military HQ randomly shelled nearby areas using over 50 heavy explosives, said Ye Guerrilla Force.

Regime forces bombarded by resistance drones in Sagaing

The Area 71 PDF group said it and another resistance group used a makeshift remote-controlled airplane to drop a bomb on a regime position at a petroleum station on the Monywa-Chaung-U Road in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Monday.

Regime casualties were unknown. The regime forces there are notorious for extorting money from civilians using the road, said the PDF group.

Regime forces bombarded in Sagaing

Combined PDF groups conduct drone strike on regime targets in Myinmu Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday. / Myingyan Drone Strike Team

At least seven regime forces were injured seriously in Myinmu Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday when five PDF groups used improvised fixed-wing drones to drop bombs on a junta base of 40 junta troops in Gway Pin Taw Village, said Myingyan District Drone Strike Team, which joined the attack.

Regime forces killed in resistance drone strikes in Bago

Two regime forces were killed and at least five injured in Yedashe Township, Bago Region on Saturday when combined PDF groups conducted drone strikes on regime forces stationed at the Kywe Yine Pyin Bridge crossing on the Sittaung River, said Red Scarf Column, which coordinated the bombardment.

After the drone strikes, the military bases in the township randomly shelled the east bank of the river using over eight 120-mm mortar rounds, the PDF group said.