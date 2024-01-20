Myanmar’s regime has replaced six brigadier generals who are in custody in Naypyitaw after they surrendered to the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) in Kokang.

The six generals are reportedly being questioned by the regime after they surrendered at Laukkai, the capital of the Kokang self-administered zone in northern Shan State, on January 5.

The Irrawaddy has learned at least five colonels have replaced them.

Laukkai operations commander Brig-Gen Moe Kyaw Thu, who reportedly led the surrender talks with the MNDAA, was replaced by Colonel Myo Min Htwe from the 11th Light Infantry Division (LID).

Brig-Gen Tun Tun Myint, the Northeastern Command chief who chaired the Kokang administrative body during the attacks in November, was replaced by Colonel Thant Tin Soe, the Langkho commander.

Colonel Aung Kyaw Moe from the sergeants training school was promoted to head the 12th Military Operations Command, replacing Brig-Gen Aung Zaw Lin.

Colonel Aung Soe Min from Eighth Military Operations Command was appointed to head 55 LID, replacing Brig-Gen Zaw Myo Win.

The 15th Military Operations Command deputy, Colonel Maung Maung Lay, becomes the 16th Military Operations Command chief, replacing Brig-Gen Thaw Zin Oo.

After the surrender, the six generals were flown on a junta helicopter in early January to Lashio and detained at the Northeastern Command before being flown to face a military tribunal in Naypyitaw, according to sources.

A former captain, who defected to the resistance, said the replacements mean the generals will soon face punishment or at least will be removed from the military.

Colonel Myint Shwe from the military appointments office will head the 101st LID. The former chief was captured by the Ta’ang National Liberation Army.

Colonel Kyaw Thura from the National Defense College will head the Seventh Military Operations Command based in Pekon Township, southern Shan State.

The new appointees have little combat experience but are seen as loyal to junta boss Min Aung Hlaing, according to sources.