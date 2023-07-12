War Against the Junta Myanmar Junta Forces Sustain Casualties in Four Days of Clashes With Resistance

Troops of the Kachin Independence Army / The Irrawaddy

Several Myanmar junta forces including a pro-junta militia leader as well as at least five ethnic resistance fighters were reportedly killed in the last four days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

In one case, four ethnic Chin resistance fighters were killed during a raid on a junta base in Chin State.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing and Bago regions and Chin, Shan and Kachin states.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some of the reports could not be independently verified.

Junta camp raided in Chin

Several regime forces as well as four resistance fighters were killed in Tedim Township, Chin State on Tuesday when Chin resistance groups jointly raided a junta camp in Taingen Village in the Siyin area, said Civic Defense Militia (Siyin), a Chin resistance group that joined the raid.

After seven hours of fighting, military weapons and ammunition were also seized by the resistance groups. After sustaining losses, the junta used fighter jets to bomb the resistance forces while artillery units based in nearby Sagaing Region’s Kale town shelled the clash site.

Police battalion pounded in Sagaing

Resistance forces fire improvised mortar rounds at Police Battalion 28 in Salingyi Township on Saturday. / FBGA

Resistance group Fighter Brotherhood Guerrilla Army said it and 14 other resistance groups jointly used improvised mortar rounds and rocket bomb launchers to bombard the junta’s Police Battalion 28 in Salingyi Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday.

Regime forces stationed at the police base protect the Chinese mining firm Wanbao and also shell nearby villages every night.

During the resistance attack, the police base responded with heavy explosives and firearms. More military reinforcements arrived at the base in four army trucks after resistance fighters left the area. Later, several military bases nearby, including a junta unit based at the Chinese mining firm, randomly fired shells until late at night, the resistance group said.

Pro-junta militia leader killed in drone strikes in Sagaing

The resistance group Black Wolf Army claimed to have killed Mone Tine, leader of pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia forces, and injured two militia members as it and other resistance groups conducted drone strikes on a militia base in the pro-regime village of Kawt in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday.

A resistance video shows blasts occurring as a drone bombs a village.

Junta forces bombed while torching houses in Sagaing

Unicorn Guerilla Force said it and three resistance groups used drones to drop eight bombs on regime forces raiding and torching houses in Nga King Village in Myinmu Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday.

Military casualties were unknown.

Junta base attacked by resistance snipers in Bago

Resistance snipers take part in an ambush of regime forces at a bridge in Yedashe Township on Monday. / PDF Battalion 3501

At least three junta soldiers were killed or injured in Yedashe Township, Bago Region on Monday when resistance snipers of PDF Battalion 3501 based in Yedashe fired upon a military checkpoint at a bridge crossing the Situang River near a village, the resistance group said.

After being fired on by the snipers, the regime forces indiscriminately attacked nearby villages with both heavy explosives and firearms, damaging some houses.

Attacks on military targets continue in Shan and Kachin states

Many regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured on Tuesday when the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) ambushed military convoys in northern Shan State and Kachin State, according to local media reports.

First, KIA troops ambushed a military convoy between two villages in Kutkai Township, northern Shan State, damaging a vehicle and inflicting many regime casualties.

KIA Battalion 25 also attacked a military convoy in Momauk Township, Kachin State. In the attack, a miliary truck carrying 20 soldiers overturned, local media Kachin Waves reported, citing residents.

Shootout erupts at border trade zone in Shan

A shootout occurred near the 105 Mile Border Trade Zone in Muse Township, northern Shan State on Tuesday morning when regime soldiers attacked troops of the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) who were collecting taxes in the area, according to reports by local Shan media.

A TNLA soldier was confirmed killed. Military casualties were unknown.