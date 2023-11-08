Several more Myanmar junta bases have been seized and at least eight regime soldiers killed in rebel attacks in Shan, Kayah and Chin states and Sagaing and Tanintharyi regions this week.

The Irrawaddy has collected reports of the attacks although The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the details.

More junta bases seized in northern Shan

The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) claimed to have seized three more junta bases, including important camps in Kokang and Mongko in Muse Township, northern Shan State, on Tuesday.

The Brotherhood Alliance of the MNDAA, Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Arakan Army launched Operation 1027 on October 27, seizing regime targets across northern Shan and Kachin states and northern Sagaing and Mandalay regions.

The Kachin Independence Army, Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) and other resistance groups are coordinating with the Brotherhood Alliance.

The TNLA said it attacked regime forces and allied militia members at a religious building in Namkham town, northern Shan State, on Monday night. The position fell by the morning and a large amount of weapons and ammunition were seized from junta troops, said the TNLA.

At least seven towns are now reportedly in rebel hands.

Kayah junta border outpost seized

The Karenni National People’s Liberation Front (KNPL), Karenni Army, KNDF and other resistance groups have launched Operation 1107 (referring to Wednesday’s date), seizing a junta border outpost in Mese Township, Kayah State.

The attacks are in support of Operation 1027 in Shan State, according to the KNPL spokesman.

A large haul of weapons and ammunition were reportedly seized.

In June resistance forces seized the same border outpost but it was recaptured after junta airstrikes.

Junta ambushed in Chin

The Chinland Defense Force (CDF) in Matupi said it ambushed around 60 regime troops on the Matupi-Hakha road in Matupi Township, Chin State, on Monday, killing two troops and injuring another.

The resistance forces reported no casualties despite the junta’s use of heavy weapons.

On Sunday, junta Infantry Battalion 140 soldiers Myo Lin Oo and Nyan Lin Aung in Matupi defected from their base, surrendering weapons and ammunition to the CDF. The group said both were given 6 million kyats (about US$1,830) for their defection with weapons.

Two junta barges seized in Sagaing

Kyauk Lone Gyi People’s Defense Force (PDF) said it and other resistance groups seized two barges after an hour of attacks on seven vessels in Kani Township, Sagaing Region, on Monday.

The flotilla had been stranded on a Chindwin River sandbank.

Clash erupts in Tanintharyi

Resistance groups fight regime forces in Tanintharyi Township. / People’s Defense Organization in Tanintharyi

Tanintharyi PDF claims to have killed five regime soldiers and injured four others in Tanintharyi Township on Monday in a clash between two villages.

Three resistance fighters were injured in five hours of fighting. Some ammunition was seized from the clash site, the resistance group said.

On Saturday, the group ambushed Light Infantry Battalion 562 troops from Nyaung Pin Kwin village in the township while they were transporting rations to a junta outpost.

A junta soldier was reportedly killed and another injured.