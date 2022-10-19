War Against the Junta Lieutenant Colonel Among Over 50 Regime Forces Killed by Myanmar Resistance in Two Days

A military lieutenant colonel was among over 50 regime forces killed by People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) during their attacks and ambushes on regime targets in the last two days.

Incidents were reported in Chin, Shan and Kayah states and Sagaing, Magwe and Yangon regions.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks and ambushes by PDFs and EAOs.

Senior military strategist assassinated in northern Shan

Junta Lieutenant Colonel Pyae Phyoe Aung, the commander of Infantry Battalion 421, was reportedly assassinated by unknown gunmen in the town of Muse in northern Shan State on Tuesday, according to local media reports.

The battalion commander, also a chief strategist, was attacked by gunmen on a motorbike and a vehicle while he was going to an automobile workshop.

On Oct. 6, the judge of Muse Township Court was also shot dead by gunmen in the town.

Junta forces attacked by KIA, PDF in Shan State

A fierce clash broke out in Manton Township, northern Shan State on Monday when the Kachin Independence Army and allied PDF groups attacked regime forces near a village, according to local media reports.

In seven hours of intense clashes, the military suffered a large number of casualties, media reported quoting residents.

The spokesman of the KIA also confirmed the clash.

Junta office burned down in Chin State capital

The township office building, which comprised several regime-controlled government offices including the township General Administration Department, was burned down in Chin State’s capital Hakha at 2 a.m. Tuesday, Chin media outlets reported.

Before the fire, sounds of gunfire were heard from the office building.

Junta’s Special Investigation Department attacked in Sagaing

The resistance group Monywa Nat Soe claimed it attacked the office of the regime’s Special Investigation Department in the town of Monywa, Sagaing Region, where the military’s North Western Command is based, on Tuesday morning.

However, miliary casualties were unknown, the group told the media.

PDF video shows the office being attacked by PDF fighters from a moving vehicle.

20 soldiers killed by PDF land mines in Sagaing

At least 20 regime troops were killed in Chaung-U Township, Sagaing Region on Monday when several PDF groups used land mines to ambush four military vehicles on the Sagaing-Chaung-U road, claimed the Civil Defense and Security Organization of Myaung (CDSOM), which was involved in the attack.

Three junta troops killed in PDF ambush in Sagaing

Three junta soldiers were killed and another injured in Kale Township, Sagaing Region when People’s Defense Force-Kalay ambushed 70 soldiers and two military vehicles near a bridge in the township at 6 a.m. early Monday morning.

The military detachment was traveling to Kale from a prison labor camp. The detachment faced an additional mine ambush by the PDF group at 10 a.m. on that morning.

15 regime forces killed by mine ambushes in Sagaing

At least 15 regime forces are believed to have been killed in Tigyaing Township, Sagaing Region on Monday when the PDF group Special 9-HPDF used land mines to attack a military vehicle carrying 40 regime forces, the PDF group said.

The military vehicle and regime forces faced three mine ambushes on a road while they were returning to the town.

The PDF group said they managed to ambush another junta vehicle escorting an ambulance carrying soldiers killed or injured by the PDF’s previous mine attacks.

Five regime forces seriously injured in Sagaing

The resistance force Peace Takers Task Force-PTTF claimed that it and another resistance group managed to hit three military vehicles with mines on the Monywa-Chaung-U highway in Sagaing Region using a cluster of three land mines on Monday.

In the attack, five regime solders were seriously injured, the PDF group claimed.

Junta sentry bunker of police station bombed in Yangon

The Yangon Underground Association claimed one of its members, God’s Hand Forces (GHF), managed to bomb the junta police sentry of Yankin Police Station in Yankin Township, Yangon on Tuesday afternoon using two remote-controlled bombs.

Regime casualties were unknown.

Military base raided in Kayah State

Some military regime troops are believed to have been killed in Demoso Township, Kayah State on Tuesday when ethnic Karenni resistance forces raided a military base at Thae Suu Lal Village, said Karenni Revolution Union (KRU), which was involved in the attack.

Both sides used a number of heavy explosives in the firefight. However, the number of soldier deaths was unknown. The combined resistance forces retreated from the clash without any casualties, KRU said.

Six junta soldiers killed by PDF attacks in Magwe

At least six junta forces were killed and many other injured in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region on Monday morning when three PDF groups from Yesagyo, Myaing and Salingyi Township in Sagaing Region jointly attacked a military detachment departing from a village.

Two shootouts broke out between the regime forces and the combined PDF groups near Taung Oo Village.

After the clashes, regime forces raided and burned houses in Taung Oo Village.

On that afternoon, PDF groups also used improvised mortar rounds to attack regime forces torching houses in the village.

Eight regime forces killed in clashes in Magwe

Eight junta troops were killed and two resistance fighters also suffered injuries during two firefights in Gangaw Township, Magwe Region on Monday when three battalions of Yaw Defense Force-YDF attacked 150 regime forces of a light infantry battalion and pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members in the township, said YDF on Tuesday.

In the clashes, many junta soldiers and a woman resident of a village nearby were injured, the PDF group said.