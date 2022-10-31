Eleven Myanmar Junta Police Killed in Resistance Raid on Station
By The Irrawaddy 31 October 2022
Local resistance fighters attacked a police station in Nyaung-U Township, Mandalay Region on Saturday, killing 11 including the police station chief, according to local sources.
Six firearms and a revolver were seized in the attack on the police station in Nga Tha Yauk, a sub-township of Nyaung-U.
A local source said: “It happened around 4 p.m. There was an exchange of fire. We heard 11 police policemen including the police station chief, Police Lieutenant Aye Kyaw, were killed.”
Pro-junta Telegram channels reported that 10 policemen including Police Lt. Aye Kyaw and a relative of one of the policemen were killed when 25 motorbike-riding People’s Defense Force fighters attacked the police station.
Combined forces from local resistance groups carried out the attack. Large numbers of junta troops blocked roads and carried out checks following the attack.