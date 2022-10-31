War Against the Junta Over 160 Myanmar Junta Troops Killed in Just Over a Week of Resistance Attacks

--

At least 162 Myanmar junta soldiers were reportedly killed and many other injured in the last nine days as the People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) conducted attacks including raids on regime bases and police outposts across the country.

Incidents were reported in Kachin and Kayah states and Mandalay, Sagaing, Magwe, Bago and Tanintharyi regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks and clashes between regime forces and resistance groups. Some regime casualties could not be independently verified.

Over 80 soldiers killed in a series of clashes in Kachin

KIA and PDF troops collect weapons from dead soldiers and search their backpacks in Momauk Township on Sunday. / Kachin News Group

Around 80 regime soldiers were reportedly killed during eight days of firefights with the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and allied PDF groups in Momauk Township, Kachin State, according to local media reports quoting KIA sources.

Since Oct. 22, fierce clashes have occurred on Lon Jar Bon mountain in the township and regime aircraft and nearby military Infantry Battalion 437 have bombed and shelled the clash area daily. On Saturday, heavy fighting continued on the mountain and many regime forces were killed.

A video shows KIA troops collecting weapons from dead soldiers and searching equipment and backpacks abandoned by junta soldiers.

30 junta soldiers killed in Magwe

Thirty military regime troops were killed and many injured in Tilin Township, Magwe Region last Tuesday when five local PDF groups ambushed a military detachment near a village, claimed Yaw Defense Force-Tilin on Saturday.

Some 100 regime troops were attacked from close range as they were leaving Htan Pin Kone Village after burning houses.

In the clash, YDF-Tilin member Ko Wai Yan Min, 20, was killed, the PDF group said.

11 junta police killed in PDF raid on police station in Mandalay

PDF fighters raid a police outpost in Ngathayouk Town in Nyaung-U Township on Saturday. / TTA Guerilla Force

Eleven junta police including the chief of the local police station were killed in Nyaung-U township, Mandalay Region on Saturday when seven PDF groups from Natogyi, Taungtha, Mingyin and Nyaung-U townships raided the station in the small town of Ngathayouk.

In the raid, a PDF fighter was also killed. A PDF video shows PDF fighters attacking and occupying the police station.

Seven weapons were seized from junta police, the PDF groups said.

A pro-regime Telegram channel reported that 10 police officers including the chief of the police station and one of their family members were killed in the PDF raid.

Nine junta police killed in PDF raid in Mandalay

Nine regime police officers including Police Captain Yarzar Win Mying, the chief of a police outpost, were killed in Ngazun Township, Mandalay Region on Saturday when six PDF groups attacked regime police officers who were drinking and singing at a KTV room in the township, according to the PDF groups.

In the raid, a PDF fighter suffered minor injuries when the police responded with small arms fire.

Four regime troops killed in intense clashes in Sagaing

Four regime forces were killed in Myaung Township, Sagaing Region last Friday when local PDF groups attacked junta aircraft and regime forces at the police outpost in the township, the Civil Defense and Security Organization of Myaung (CDSOM) said on Sunday.

Early Friday, a junta helicopter gunship attacked Parain Mar Village when regime forces dropped by two helicopters raided the village accompanied by another military detachment.

In response to the junta raid, PDF groups attacked the helicopters and used three 40-mm bombs to attack the nearby police station in Kyaukyit Village, said CDSOM. In the attacks, three regime personnel stationed at the police outpost were killed.

A PDF fighter was killed and two others injured, according to the resistance groups.

On that morning, another firefight occurred when PDF fighters attacked regime forces from the police station as they were patrolling. A junta soldier was killed in the clash, the PDF group said.

Six regime troops killed in Sagaing

The PDF group Myanmar’s Royal Dragon Army (MRDA) claimed to have killed six junta soldiers with grenades in an attack on regime patrols in the town of Monywa, Sagaing Region on Sunday.

The PDF group said they abandoned their attempt to seize weapons from the regime forces when other regime forces nearby attacked them.

20 regime soldiers killed in PDF ambush in Tanintharyi

An exchange of gunfire occurs after a military convoy was ambushed with land mines in Palaw Township last Friday. / King Cobra Force

Twenty junta soldiers were killed and 10 others injured in Palaw Township, Tanintharyi Region last Friday when the PDF group King Cobra Force ambushed a military convoy of 13 vehicles traveling from Dawei to Myeik Township, the PDF group claimed.

A PDF video shows an exchange of gunfire after the convoy was ambushed with land mines.

Two military vehicles were damaged in the ambush, the PDF group said.

Junta-appointed ward administrator killed in Sagaing

The PDF group Myingyan Black Tiger (MBT) from Mandalay Region claimed on Sunday that it and another PDF group managed to kill junta-appointed ward administrator Myat Noe Kyaw on Saturday morning while he was at the junta-controlled immigration office in the town of Monywa, Sagaing Region.

The administrator was also a chief of Pyu Saw Htee pro-regime militia leaders in the township, the PDF group said.

In the assassination, a resistance fighter was injured as the ward administrator responded with two grenades.

Regime forces ambushed in Bago Region

At least four regime troops were injured in Paungde Township, Bago Region on Sunday afternoon when Pyay District PDF Battalion 3602 used land mines to ambush 36 regime forces searching a resistance camp in the forest, said Bago Region PDF.

After the ambush, PDF fighters escaped from the area without any casualties when regime forces responded with both heavy explosives and firearms.

On Saturday morning, Pyay District PDF Battalion 3601 ambushed junta police on six motorbikes on a road in Paungde Township using land mines. In the attack, some junta police were injured and two motorbikes were damaged.

Junta outpost attacked in Kayah

The Karenni Army (KA) and allied resistance group the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) attacked a junta outpost near Pon Chaung Village in Shadaw Township, Kayah State last Thursday, KNDF Battalion 14, which joined the attack, said on Sunday.

In the 40-minute clash, resistance groups managed to hit their targets in the junta outpost, the resistance group said.

However, military casualties were unknown. A house in Pon Chuang Village was destroyed by the junta’s heavy explosives.