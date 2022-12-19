War Against the Junta Dozens of Myanmar Regime Forces Killed in Three Days of Resistance Attacks

Karenni Army troops are seen during a parade. / KA

At least 33 regime forces and pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members were killed in the last three days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

In one case, a junta airbase in Yangon was bombed by PDFs with improvised rocket-propelled bombs.

Incidents were reported in Yangon, Magwe and Sagaing regions and Kayah State.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualty figures could not be independently verified.

Junta airbase bombed in Yangon

Underground resistance group PDF-Hmawbi claimed it and Yangon UG group jointly used three improvised rocket-propelled bombs to attack the junta airbase in Hmawbi Township, Yangon Region on Saturday night.

One of the bombs hit its target on the airbase while two others hit the fence of the airbase compound, the PDF group claimed.

However, details of the damage and military casualties were unknown. The PDF group urged people to avoid regime forces and their bases as it planned to carry out more attacks on regime targets.

Three regime forces killed in PDF raid on junta checkpoint in Magwe

Three regime soldiers were killed and another seriously injured in Pakokku Township, Magwe Region on Sunday when local resistance group Earthquake-PDF attacked four junta troops at a military checkpoint outside the town of Pakokku, the PDF group said.

The checkpoint was notorious for extorting money and torturing civilians. In the raid, a vehicle, two firearms, ammunition and some cash from the checkpoint were seized, the PDF group said.

Military detachment attacked in Magwe

At least six regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region on Saturday when six PDF groups jointly attacked a military detachment heading to a village, said Yesagyo-PDF, which coordinated the attack.

The PDF groups used 40-mm explosives and rifle grenades in the ambush. Some injured soldiers were taken to nearby monastery for medical treatment, the PDF group said.

Fifteen regime forces killed by PDF land mines in Sagaing

At least 15 junta soldiers were killed or injured in Yinmabin Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday when three PDF groups used land mines to attack regime soldiers and pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members looting and torching houses in Bantbwe Village, said Byatta-PDF, which was involved in the ambush.

Regime forces were ambushed with land mines after they looted and torched civilians houses outside the village.

Only four of about 20 junta troops managed to flee from the ambush area.

KIA, PDF clash with military detachment for three days in Sagaing

Many regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured in Inndaw Township, Sagaing Region as the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and allied PDF forces clashed with a military detachment for three days, according to local news outlet The 74 Media.

Clashes started in the area last Friday. On Saturday, a heavy clash between the regime forces and the combined KIA and PDF troops broke out outside Jone Jone Kya Village, a PDF member told the media. Many bodies of killed or injured soldiers were carried into the village, the PDF member said. Fighting continued on Sunday between the combined resistance forces and troops stationed at Pain Inn Village.

Junta forces attacked in Sagaing

Some regime forces are believed to have been killed in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region last Friday when combined PDF groups attacked regime targets, said the Anti-Dictatorship Revolutionary Army, which coordinated the attacks.

First, the PDF groups used 60-mm improvised mortar rounds to attack a regime sentry box outside a university of the township.

The PDF groups continued to attack regime forces in a vehicle and on a motorbike using land mines after they went outside the university, the PDF force claimed.

Regime forces bombed in Sagaing

Resistance group Eagle Guerrilla Forces said it used improvised rocket-propelled bombs to attack junta forces including pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members near a branch line of a road in Wetlet Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday.

The regime forces were attacked while they were extorting money from civilians at a military checkpoint.

However, military casualties were unknown.

PDF clashes with a military detachment in Sagaing

Many regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured in Taze Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday when resistance fighters of Shwebo District PDF Battalion 7 attacked regime forces raiding Nabak Nge Village, said local media outlet Kaduma Platform, citing PDF forces.

Using both heavy explosives and firearms, the PDF forces attacked many regime forces of a military detachment of 250 troops, who remained outside the village as sentries.

After the shootout, PDF forces retreated from the area without casualties, the media outlet said.

Military sentry camp bombed in Sagaing

At least five regime forces were seriously injured in Ayadaw Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday night when three PDF groups used remote-controlled bomb to attack a regime sentry camp at the pro-regime village of Thalalbar, said PDF group Zayar-7 Sagaing, which was involved in the attack.

Regime forces ambushed in Sagaing

Local PDF group Oneday Revolution Force claimed it ambushed regime forces attempting to raid Nyaung Pinthar Village in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday afternoon.

After suffering casualties in the shootout, the regime forces retreated to their base at a school.

A video shot by the PDF shows resistance fighters attacking regime targets.

Nine regime forces killed in resistance raid on a military base in Kayah

At least nine junta troops were killed in Hpruso Township, Kayah State recently when the Karenni Army (KA), the armed wing of the Karenni National Progressive Party, raided a military camp at the No. 14 military training school, the KA said on Sunday.

The military regime confiscated over 2,700 acres (1,100 hectares) of land from civilians in three villages to build the military training school in 2010.

Regime forces from the training school have been indiscriminately firing artillery rounds into nearby areas.