More than 30 Myanmar junta troops were killed and a dozen were arrested over the past five days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) continued to attack regime targets across some regions.

Incidents were reported in Mandalay, Sagaing and Bago regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Junta airbase attacked with rockets in Mandalay

The underground resistance group Brave Warriors for Myanmar (BWM) said it and two Mandalay urban resistance groups used twelve 107-mm rocket bombs to attack the junta airbase in Tada-U Township, Mandalay Region on Tuesday evening.

Five rocket bombs directly hit their targets at the airbase but the group had to abandon seven rocket bombs after they misfired.

Details of damage and regime casualties were unknown. BWM said it targeted the airbase as it is essential for the junta to conduct airstrikes on resistance groups and civilians.

Regime forces bombed by resistance drones in Mandalay

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Ngazun PDF forces take part in a drone strike mission against regime forces in Thar Kyin Village, Ngazun Township last Friday. / Ngazun PDF

Ngazun PDF said it used hexacopter drones and makeshift remote-controlled airplanes to drop bombs on regime forces stationed at Thar Kyin Village in Ngazun Township, Mandalay Region last Friday.

Regime casualties were unknown.

Resistance ambush inflicts heavy casualties on junta unit in Sagaing

At least 17 regime forces were confirmed killed and some were injured in Salingyi Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday when the Union Liberation Front, a joint force of over a dozen PDF and other local resistance groups, attacked a military unit of 80 troops raiding villages in the township, claimed Kyauk Lone Gyi PDF, which joined the attack.

Five PDF fighters also suffered injuries in the four-hour shootout. The PDF groups found some dead soldiers left behind by their comrades and seized some weapons and ammunition.

Junta police officers ambushed in Sagaing

Resistance fighters of Monywa District PDF battalions assassinate a junta police officer and ambush other police officers in Monywa Town on Sunday. / Lay Pway PDF

At least 10 junta police officers were killed in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday when resistance fighters of three Monywa District PDF battalions ambushed two vehicles being used by police, the PDF group told the media.

Before the ambush, the PDF groups shot dead a police officer who was having breakfast at a teashop in Monywa town.

The police officers in the two civilian vehicles were ambushed while chasing the PDF forces who shot dead their fellow police officer.

The PDF fighters were forced to retreat from the ambush site as the remaining regime policemen responded with heavy explosives, the PDF group said.

Resistance groups oust junta from village in Sagaing

Joint resistance forces take part in the seizure of junta bases in the pro-junta village of Thee Lone in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday. / Yaung Ni (Shwebo)

At least 14 regime personnel were arrested and the remaining regime forces fled their bases in the early hours of Sunday during a raid conducted by several anti-regime resistance groups on Thee Lone Village, which housed regime forces and pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia members in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region, according to the resistance groups.

Late on Saturday night, resistance fighters raided the village after bombarding it with drones. At 2 a.m. on Sunday, they managed to occupy the whole village along with all junta bases and bunkers. Some military equipment, firearms and ammunition were seized along with an anti-drone jammer.

Most of Thee Lone’s residents fled three years ago when the junta troops took up position and formed a pro-regime militia group in the village, according to the resistance groups. Fleeing residents can now return to their village, said the Burma National Revolutionary Army, which coordinated the raid.

Military targets attacked in Bago

Bago Region PDF said its member Pyay District PDF Battalion 3601 attacked a military checkpoint on a road in Pauk Khaung Township, Bago Region at 4 a.m. on Monday, killing three junta troops and injuring three others.

During the raid, the regime forces responded with firearms and heavy explosives, but there were no PDF casualties. Injured troops and the bodies of dead soldiers were taken to Pauk Kaung town in a vehicle and on motorbikes.

On that morning, a sniper team of the PDF battalion also ambushed a military unit of 50 troops departing a village in Paungde Township, Bago Region, injuring a soldier.