At least 30 Myanmar junta forces were killed in the last three days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Kachin, Mon and Karen states and Mandalay, Magwe and Sagaing regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Regime forces killed, arrested in Kachin State

A junta soldier was killed and five others including a captain were arrested in Momauk Township, Kachin State on Saturday when the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) ambushed a military unit from a junta base on Shan Htung Bum mountain, according to local media reports.

The regime troops were ambushed while descending the mountain to obtain rations.

Junta vehicle ambushed outside military headquarters in Mon

The office of the civilian National Unity Government (NUG)’s Military Region 3 said one of its armed wings, the Ye Belu group, ambushed a military vehicle just 450 meters from the headquarters of the junta military’s Light Infantry Battalion 591 in Ye Township, Mon State on Saturday, killing three junta soldiers including a captain.

Military outpost attacked in Karen

The resistance group Cobra Column 2 Venom said it and other resistance groups including the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the Karen National Union (KNU), attacked a military outpost on a hill in Shwe Aye Myaing Village in Myawaddy Township, Karen State on Sunday.

Military casualties were unknown.

Regime forces bombed in Magwe

Regime forces bombed in Magwe

Resistance drones chase and bomb regime forces in Myaing Township on the weekend. / Myaing PDF

Around 20 regime forces were seriously injured in Myaing Township, Magwe Region when four resistance groups used drones to drop several dozen bombs on two military units raiding and looting houses in two adjacent villages, Kyauk Sauk and Ywar Thit, for two days on Saturday and Sunday, said Myaing PDF, which coordinated the attack.

During the raids, regime forces tortured some civilian detainees, the resistance groups said.

Junta troops killed in sniper ambush in Magwe

Joint resistance fighters during a sniper ambush against regime forces in Pakokku Township on Sunday / Southern YSO PDF

Southern Yesagyo PDF claimed to have killed a junta soldier when the group’s snipers ambushed regime forces stationed at the Technology University in Pakokku Township, Magwe Region on Sunday morning.

After being attacked, the regime forces responded by indiscriminately firing both small firearms and heavy explosives.

Police station bombed by drones in Mandalay

Resistance fighters engage in a clash with regime forces after using drones to bomb them in Natogyi Township last Friday. / Natogyi PDF

Five junta police officers were killed in Natogyi Town, Mandalay Region when Natogyi PDF used drones to drop bombs on the township police station on Sept. 29 and 30.

It also conducted drone strikes against regime forces stationed at the construction department office in the town.

Last Friday, Natogyi PDF and several other resistance groups used drones to drop bombs on a military unit of 22 troops stationed in Na Buu Taw Village in Natogyi Township.

After the drone strikes, a two-hour firefight broke out. Military casualties were unknown.

Fierce clash erupts in Sagaing

At least 15 regime forces were killed in Depayin Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday evening when several local resistance groups jointly attacked a military unit of 100 troops between two villages, said Burma National Revolutionary Army (BNRA), which coordinated the attack.

During the clash, a Russian-made Mi-35 helicopter gunship attacked resistance forces but withdrew after just 10 minutes after coming under fire, the BNRA claimed. No resistance casualties were reported.

Pro-regime militia camps raided in Sagaing

Myanmar Defense Force (Shwebo) said it and 16 other resistance groups jointly raided three regime sentry posts and pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia members outside the pro-military village of Myin Chin in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region at 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Three regime forces were killed at the sentry posts and others fled into the village. Resistance forces retreated from the area when regime reinforcements arrived.

Military unit bombed in Sagaing

Two regime troops were killed and seven injured in Salingyi Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday when Darr Ma Sai Army, which forms Yinmabin District PDF Battalion 28 under the command of the NUG, triggered three land mines to ambush a military unit at the entrance of Salingyi town.

The military unit was hit while returning to the town after raiding villages.

Military flotilla ambushed in Sagaing

Joint resistance forces attack a military flotilla on the Chindwin River in Monywa Township on Saturday. / Monywa District PDF Battalion 23

Several resistance groups attacked a military flotilla of eight vessels and a gunboat along the Chindwin River while traveling upstream to Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday, according to the PDF groups involved in the attack.

Videos show resistance groups attacking the flotilla with firearms and heavy explosives. Military casualties were unknown.

Last week, a military flotilla of 15 vessels and three gunboats faced a series of resistance attacks for two days in the same area while traveling downstream from Monywa to Salingyi Township along the Chindwin River.