At least 28 Myanmar junta troops were killed in the last four days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing, Magwe, Mandalay, Bago and Tanintharyi regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Regime forces killed in daring resistance attack in Sagaing

Resistance fighters on a truck attack regime forces in Khin-U town on Tuesday. / Khin U PDF

Three regime forces were killed in Khin-U town, Sagaing Region on Tuesday when resistance fighters of Khin-U Township Defense Group attacked regime forces near the township public hospital, the group said.

Resistance forces used a truck to chase and attack the regime forces. The group also seized two military weapons. After the resistance attack, regime forces from two junta bases in the area randomly opened fire and some civilians were reportedly killed and injured.

Military flotilla attacked in Sagaing

A joint resistance force engages in a clash with a military flotilla on the Chindwin River on Tuesday. / Monywa District PDF Battalion 12

Monywa District PDF Battalion 12 said it and three other resistance groups used heavy explosives and firearms to ambush a military flotilla of four vessels traveling between Chaung-U and Monywa townships along the Chindwin River in Sagaing Region on Tuesday.

Some sandbag bunkers on a vessel were destroyed in the resistance attack. Regime forces responded with heavy explosives and firearms. But there were no resistance casualties. Military casualties were unknown.

Military unit bombed in Sagaing

Civilian Defense and Security Organization of Myaung (CDSOM) said it and 20 other resistance groups used improvised remote-controlled airplanes to conduct drone strikes on a military unit raiding villages in Magwe Region’s Yesagyo Township and nearby Myaung Township, Sagaing Region on Monday.

Resistance groups dropped 12 drone bombs on the military unit from three locations while it was traveling to Yesagyo from Myaung. Military casualties were unknown.

The military unit burned villages and looted civilian belongings including vehicles, motorbikes, furniture and livestock during their raids, the resistance group said.

Military unit ambushed in Tanintharyi

A clash broke out in Thayetchaung Township, Tanintharyi Region on Tuesday when four resistance groups triggered land mines to ambush a military unit of 53 troops between two villages, said Dawei District PDF Battalion 2, which coordinated the attack.

In the incident, 11 regime forces were killed amid no resistance casualties, the PDF group said. After the clash, the junta forces burned down some houses in nearby Ya Ngal Village.

Later, the resistance groups continued to use land mines to ambush military vehicles while they were transporting killed and injured soldiers from the clash. Details of damage and casualties were unknown.

Police station raided in Tanintharyi

Bokpyin PDF said it and Kawthaung District PDF Battalion 1 jointly attacked regime forces including soldiers, policemen and pro-junta militias at the police station in Pyigyi Man Dine Town in Bokpyin Township, Tanintharyi Region early on Saturday morning.

The joint resistance groups also attacked regime forces fleeing in a motorboat. Four regime forces were killed and three injured in the attacks, the PDF group said.

Junta administration office, police station bombed in Karen

Resistance drone unit Kloud said it and three other groups used makeshift remote-controlled airplanes to drop bombs on the junta-run township General Administration Department office and township police station in Kawkareik Town, Karen State on Tuesday morning.

However, details of damage and regime casualties were unknown. After being bombed, regime forces from the bases randomly responded with both heavy explosives and firearms.

Clashes erupt in Bago

At least five regime forces suffered injuries in Gyobinguak Township, Bago Region on Monday when Thayawaddy District PDF Battalion 3802 clashed with a military unit conducting raids near a pagoda in the Indine Forest, said Bago Region PDF.

All resistance members retreated from the clash site without any casualties.

On Sunday, resistance snipers of Thayawaddy District PDF Battalion 3801 also ambushed a military unit traveling into the Bago Yoma Forest in Nattalin Township, killing a soldier, said Bago Region PDF.

PDF Battalion 3707 also said it attacked four regime sentries in a sandbag bunker in Oakpho Village in Waw Township, Bago Region on Monday, killing two soldiers.

Regime forces killed in land mine ambush in Mandalay

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Resistance forces bomb the Myotha police station with a bomb launcher on Tuesday. / SRF

Ngazun PDF said it and nine resistance groups used land mines to ambush a military unit traveling between two villages in Ngazun Township, Mandalay Region on Monday morning.

Resistance forces who witnessed the incident said three regime forces were killed and another injured in the ambush.

On Tuesday, another joint force of eight resistance groups used two 40-mm bombs to attack the police station in Myotha town in Ngazun Township. Four regime forces including a captain were killed and two injured, said Sintkaing Revolution Force, which joined the attack.