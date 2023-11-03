At least 26 Myanmar junta forces were killed in the last five days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Shan State and Bago and Sagaing regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

More junta bases seized in northern Shan

The Brotherhood Alliance of the Arakan Army (AA), Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) on Thursday claimed to have seized three more junta bases including strategic positions in the Kokang Self-Administered Zone and Namkham Township in northern Shan State on the seventh day of their anti-regime Operation 1027. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MNDAA troops seize a large haul of weapons and ammunition after occupying the junta’s strategic base near Shan Htoke Kyaint Village in northern Shan on Thursday. / The Kokang

Six regime soldiers were killed in a raid on the junta’s strategic base near Shan Htoke Kyaint Village in the Ton Shan area on Thursday. Several regime soldiers were captured and large hauls of ammunition and weapons were also seized.

The group claimed to have seized 92 junta bases as well as four towns as of Thursday.

Regime forces bombed in Bago

Gyobingauk resistance group Black Dragon PDF said it used 40-mm explosives to bomb 30 regime forces stationed at an elephant camp in the Bago Yoma Forest in Gyobingauk Township, Bago Region on Wednesday.

The regime forces were bombed while having a meal and three soldiers were killed. After the attack, regime forces randomly opened fire on the surrounding area. However, all resistance members escaped without casualties, the group said.

Resistance groups attack junta camp in Bago

Regime forces are believed to have been killed and injured in Paungde Township, Bago Region on Monday when Pyay District PDF Battalions 3601 and 3602 jointly attacked regime forces protecting the regime-owned telecom tower in Thit Poke Village, said Bago Region PDF.

Intense clash erupts in Sagaing’s capital

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Joint resistance groups engage in a clash with regime forces at a junta base in Monywa Town, Sagaing Region on Wednesday.

At least 15 regime forces were killed and many others injured in Monywa town, the capital of Sagaing Region, on Wednesday as six resistance groups jointly attempted to occupy a military base in Nyaung Pin Thar ward, said Chindwin Attack Force, which forms Monywa District PDF Battalion 4 and led the attack.

The PDF groups had to abandon their attempt to seize the base when three armored military trucks carrying reinforcements from nearby Ma Au Village arrived at the clash site.

After the clash, regime forces burned down civilian houses nearby.

Regime forces bombed in Shwebo, Sagaing

Shwebo District PDF Battalion 23 said it used three grenades to attack regime forces including pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia members at the Agriculture Office in Shwebo Town, Sagaing Region on Thursday, seriously injuring three regime forces.

On Wednesday, it used firearms and grenades to attack regime forces performing security duty near a bus terminal in the town, killing two junta troops.