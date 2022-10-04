War Against the Junta Army Major Among Nearly 40 Junta Troops Killed by Resistance in Two Days

The Irrawaddy’s roundup of the latest attacks by resistance groups includes clashes in Sagaing, Mandalay and Tanintharyi regions and Karen and Mon states.

Around 37 Myanmar junta forces including an army major were reported killed over a two-day period Monday in attacks by People’s Defense Force (PDF) groups and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) on regime forces and military bases in Sagaing, Mandalay and Tanintharyi regions and Karen and Mon states.

The Irrawaddy has received the following reports of significant attacks by PDFs and EAOs:

10 junta forces killed in urban attack in Monywa

Ten junta personnel—three soldiers, two policemen and five Pyu Saw Htee pro-regime militia members—were killed in the town of Monywa, Sagaing Region on Monday afternoon in an urban attack by two resistance groups: Chindwin Attack Force and Monywa The Boys.

The junta forces were attacked while they were meeting behind the regional administration department offices.

Video shows resistance fighters attacking the junta forces from a vehicle.

Army major, police station chief killed in Mandalay

An army major, Zaw Zaw Naing, 35, who was notorious for arresting PDF members, and Paleik police station chief Zaw Win, 45, were reportedly killed in an ambush by three PDF groups in Sintgaing Township, Mandalay Region on Monday afternoon, said Myitnge-PDF, which coordinated the attack.

The victims were in a vehicle traveling to a bank along with other regime forces and the manager of the junta-controlled Paleik Electricity Power Cooperation office (EPC).

In the attack, the EPC manager, Zwe Nyi Nyi Win, 27, and another junta soldier were injured, the PDF group said.

Four more junta soldiers killed by resistance snipers in Karen State

Three junta soldiers were killed in Myawaddy Township, Karen State on Monday when snipers of the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) ambushed regime forces of Light Infantry Battalion 104 near Taung Ni Village in the township on Monday, the KNLA’s Cobra Column said.

On Saturday, a junta soldier was also killed by the KNLA’s snipers in the area. Clashes are being reported in the area nearly every day, with KNLA and PDF groups ambushing regime troops who have been trying to take a base in the area for weeks.

Eight junta troops killed in PDF artillery strikes in Sagaing

Eight junta soldiers were reportedly killed in Khin-U Township, Sagaing Region on Monday when six local resistance groups jointly bombarded 30 regime forces stationed near a small bridge, using improvised mortar shells.

PDF videos show PDF-improvised mortars firing shells.

Two PDF fighters killed in Mon Sate

Two resistance fighters and at least three regime soldiers were killed in Ye Township, Mon State on Monday evening when Mon State Defense Force-South (MSDF-S) clashed with junta troops of Infantry Battalion 31, the PDF group said.

Five junta forces killed in PDF drone attacks in Karen State

Two regime forces were killed and four injured on Sunday when Saw Dragon Drone Force, a resistance group, dropped two bombs on a military checkpoint in Kyain Seikgyi Township, Karen State, the PDF group said on Monday.

On Sept. 29, the PDF’s drone group joined with the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and other resistance group in attacking a military detachment in the township. In the clash, three junta soldiers were killed by the drone attacks.

Junta-appointed village administrator killed in Mandalay

Resistance group Naung Yoe Special Guerrilla Force claimed on Monday that it and three other PDF groups killed regime-appointed administrator U Hla Myint of Nyaung Pin Yoe Village in Nganzun Township, Mandalay Region on Sunday.

The victim was the former chair of the junta’s proxy Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) in the village, the PDF group said. The village head was reportedly helping junta forces to kill or threaten residents.

Four junta soldiers killed in Tanintharyi

Four regime troops were killed and two injured in Tanintharyi Township, Tanintharyi Region on Saturday evening when three resistance groups attacked junta forces stationed in Banlaw Village, PDF-Myeik District, which was involved in the clash, said on Monday.

Regime forces randomly responded with numerous mortar shells throughout the night after PDF groups retreated from the clash at 5 p.m. on that day.