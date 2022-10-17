War Against the Junta About 40 Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Three Days of Resistance Attacks

The Myanmar junta’s forces reportedly suffered around 40 deaths in the last three days after facing ambushes and other attacks by People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) across the country.

Over a dozen incidents were reported in Sagaing, Magwe, Bago, Yangon and Tanintharyi regions and Chin, Karen and Mon States.

Regime forces also looted and burned houses during their raids on villages in Magwe and Sagaing regions.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks by EAOs and PDFs, as well as the latest regime atrocities.

Military helicopters attacked in Chin

One of two military transport helicopters was reportedly hit during an ambush by Chinland Defense Force-Kanpetlet in Kanpetlet Township, Chin State on Sunday while transporting regime reinforcements to the town, according to the parallel National Unity Government’s Defense Ministry.

The chopper was damaged but did not crash, the resistance group told the media.

10 regime forces killed or injured by PDF ambush in Mon

At least 10 junta soldiers were killed or injured when Taungnyo Guerrilla Force ambushed a military convoy of seven vehicles between two villages while the convoy was traveling to Thanphyu Zayat from Ye Township on Saturday, the PDF group claimed.

Two vehicles were destroyed in the ambush.

Two junta soldiers killed by PDF drone strikes in Karen

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Junta outposts being bombed by KNLA-allied PDF group Federal Wing in Karen State in early October. / Video: Federal Wings

Two junta soldiers including an army captain were killed when the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and allied resistance groups used drones to drop 81-mm and 60-mm mortar rounds on Infantry Battalion 32 in Kyainseikgyi Township, Karen State at around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to Red Dragon Column, which was involved in the attack.

Another soldier was injured.

Pro-regime militia member assassinated in Tanintharyi

Launglon-PDF (LLPDF) claimed on Sunday it killed Pyu Saw Htee pro-regime militia member Ko Tun Naing from Kahtaungni Village in Launglon Township, Tanintharyi Region on Saturday.

The victim, who was armed by the military regime, had threatened people and randomly opened fire, the PDF group said, adding that an improvised firearm, mobile phones and some illegal drugs were seized from him.

15 junta soldiers killed in PDF ambush in Tanintharyi

At least 15 regime troops were killed and many others injured in Dawei Township, Tanintharyi Region last Friday when six resistance groups jointly ambushed a military convoy carrying 100 regime forces between two villages, according to Dawei East Forest-PDF, which joined the ambush.

Regime forces responded with heavy explosives, but all of the PDF fighters escaped without any casualties.

School burned down by junta forces in Magwe

School buildings were burned down by a regime detachment during a raid on Taung Myint Village in Pauk Township, Magwe Region on Sunday, local resistance group Shwe Tuang Myay-PDF said.

The detachment, which burned down houses in Theechar Village, Pauk Township last Wednesday, raided villages in the township on Sunday, the PDF group said.

Military detachment mined in Bago

Resistance group Myanmar Revolution Force-Nattalin claimed on Sunday it used three land mines to ambush a military detachment between two villages in Natalin Township, Bago Region on Saturday.

In the attack, regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured, the group said.

Several junta soldiers killed or injured in two days of attacks in Sagaing

A number of regime forces were believed killed in Taze Township, Sagaing Region during ambushes and attacks by combined local resistance groups on Saturday and Sunday, claimed Taze-PDF, which coordinated the attacks.

On Saturday, a shootout occurred between over 100 junta troops including Pyu Saw Htee pro-regime militia members and combined PDF groups in the township after the military detachment was ambushed with land mines by the resistance groups at the entrance of Ywar Thit Village.

Early Sunday morning, a fierce clash also broke out at a small bridge in the township when PDF groups ambushed the detachment using land mines.

One more firefight occurred in the township when PDF groups attacked the military detachment at the entrance of Chaung-U Village in the township at 11 a.m. on that morning.

Two military gunboats ambushed in Sagaing

PDF fighters use improvised firearms to attack military gunboats in Mingin, Sagaing Region last Friday. / Video: KyaukLonegyi-PDF

Two military gunboats carrying 50 junta soldiers were ambushed by resistance groups from Mingin and Kani townships, Sagaing Region on Friday while the junta forces were traveling from Mingin to Monywa along the Chindwin River, said Kyauklonegyi-PDF on Saturday.

The PDF group said they ambushed the gunboats from two locations. However, military casualties are unknown. Videos show firefights between the gunboats and the PDF groups.

Military vessels face additional PDF attacks in Sagaing

Two military gunboats and a barge were ambushed by six PDF battalions in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday as the flotilla was departing from the port of Monywa bound for Salingyi along the Chindwin River.

Resistance groups said they used five explosives to target the barge, which was carrying a large number of regime troops. However, the military casualties were unknown. Amid the junta’s firing of heavy explosives, PDF fighters escaped from the area without any casualties.

Three junta soldiers killed in urban attack in Sagaing

Myanmar’s Royal Dragon Army-MRDA claimed it and three PDF groups managed to throw a grenade into a military vehicle traveling in the town of Monywa, Sagaing Region on Saturday evening.

In the attack, three regime troops were killed and others injured, MRDA claimed.

Villages looted, torched by junta forces in Sagaing

Houses were looted and burned down by junta forces during raids on villages in Wetlet Township, Sagaing Region starting last Friday, according to GZ-Special Task Force-Wetlet, a local resistance group.

A military detachment of over 100 troops raided at least seven villages on the weekend.

Six junta soldiers killed by PDF land mines in Sagaing

At least six regime forces were killed in Chaung-U Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday when PDF groups ambushed a military detachment that was raiding and burning villages in the township, claimed Chaung-U PDF, which coordinated the attacks.

At around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Chuang-U PDF and another PDF group used a cluster of land mines to ambush 50 regime forces of the detachment near a village in the township. The detachment had been raiding villages since early in the morning. Military casualties were unknown.

After the ambush, regime forces burned down houses in nearby Mahtitha Village in the township.

In the afternoon, the combined PDF groups continued to ambush the military detachment near Ngarlonetine Village using land mines. In the attack, six junta soldiers were killed and some injured, Chaung-U PDF said.

Over a dozen 40-mm bombs were seized during the ambushes. Another 150 houses in Ngarlonetin Village were burned down by the regime forces on Saturday and Sunday.

Court bombed in Yangon

The underground resistance group Brave Eagles claimed that it and another PDF group bombed the court of Kyimyindaing Township, Yangon on Saturday morning using a remote-controlled bomb.

Another bomb was found and detonated by regime forces, the group said.

The group urged people to avoid regime forces and junta-controlled government offices and departments due to potential attacks.