Fighting continued on the Bangladesh border in Maungdaw Township, Rakhine State, this weekend as the Arakan Army (AA) targets Myanmar junta strongholds, including frontier outposts.

The rebel army said on Monday that it is targeting the Kyein Chaung border camp and some parts of the stronghold have already been seized.

Attacks began on the position nearly a month ago. The AA seized nearby Yan Aung Myin outpost on Saturday, capturing weapons and ammunition and regime soldiers’ bodies were found.

The AA said the Taman Thar border outpost was also under attack and over 20 soldiers were killed trying to escape from the stronghold.

On Sunday the junta’s Light Infantry Battalion 552 headquarters in nearby Buthidaung Township was attacked.

The AA said it chased retreating troops from the Goap Pi outpost in Maungdaw Township last week, killing 12 and injuring 10 others while they crossed into Buthidaung Township.

It said it seized weapons and ammunition from the dead junta troops.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

In mid-March, the AA said it seized other border outposts in Maungdaw Township, which led to 179 defeated junta troops crossing into Bangladesh.

The defeated junta is continuing to commit war crimes in Rakhine State by attacking civilian targets in retaliation, the AA said.

Two junta fighter jets bombarded Nyaung Kan village in Myebon Township last Friday, injuring 10 people, including monks, and destroying houses and religious buildings, according to the Rakhine media.

The AA launched its offensive against the regime across Rakhine State and Paletwa Township in neighboring Chin State in November last year and seized around 10 towns and over 180 junta bases, including military command centers.