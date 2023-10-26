Junta-appointed Union Election Commission chair Thein Soe is imposing restrictions on political parties registering for a proposed general election.

Thein Soe chaired the inaugural election body formed under the military-drafted 2008 Constitution to hold the 2010 general election, the first since 1990.

In 2010 there was no freedom of speech or press freedom and political campaigning was severely restricted.

The international community said the election lacked credibility because domestic and foreign observers were barred from covering the voting, the commission lacked transparency, there were restrictions in electoral complaints procedures and early votes arrived after polling stations closed, changing the results. With pro-democracy parties, including the National League for Democracy (NLD), boycotting the poll, the military’s proxy Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) emerged as the winner.

Thein Soe, following his appointment as UEC chair after the 2021 coup, annulled the results of the 2020 general election, in which the NLD won a landslide, claiming the poll was “not free and fair”, breaching the constitution and the law.

The election body earlier this year adopted a new election law that effectively disables smaller parties from participating in junta-proposed polls while dissolving major pro-democracy parties like the NLD and Shan Nationalities League for Democracy.

The new Political Parties Registration Law requires parties running nationally to recruit at least 100,000 members within 90 days of registration, open offices in at least half of Myanmar’s 330 townships within six months and contest at least half of Myanmar’s constituencies, forcing many parties to run in single regions or states and creating a one-horse race for the USDP.

Under the new law, 64 parties have sought to register. However, the UEC has only approved the registration of 37 parties so far. At least 12 of those 37 parties are pro-military with representatives who met military chief Min Aung Hlaing before the general election in 2020 and urged him to intervene if the voting was unfair.

Some of those parties have had their names changed and registered with the UEC. The USDP was the first to be approved and has been campaigning across the country.

The Zomi Congress for Democracy secretary Pu Gin Lian Kop said: “It should be fair. The UEC should say why it has not yet approved our registration. It has been nearly six months. Many view it as intentional. It is like we are discriminated against.”

The Chin State-based party applied for registration in April.

Pu Gin Kam Lian, the party’s general secretary, was appointed to the junta’s governing body, the State Administration Council, in February this year but was replaced after two weeks because he said he was appointed without his consent.

The Arakan National Party (ANP) in Rakhine State, the Mon Unity Party in Mon State and the People’s Party led by 88-Generation pro-democracy activist Ko Ko Gyi are also waiting for UEC approval.

ANP chair U Thar Tun Hla said: “Some parties were approved easily. The UEC is vetting the big parties and parties that have the potential to grow.”

The ANP is the most popular party in Rakhine State and won the majority of votes in both 2015 and 2020 general elections in the state.

People’s Party chair Ko Ko Gyi was quoted saying by CNI: “There is no room for those who choose a non-violent political path over armed resistance. Are they trying to convince people to have faith in the political path or completely shattering public confidence?”

Parties that have not yet been approved are barred from campaigning and communicating with international organizations.

But the USDP meets foreign diplomats, campaigns and cooperates with foreign companies to send migrants abroad.

A political party representative, who asked for anonymity, said: “Some assume that the UEC is delaying registrations to make sure the regime’s allies have time to prepare. Most of the parties that are yet to be approved are in opposition.”

Min Aung Hlaing said a general election will be held after a census in October 2024.

Kachin Independence Organization chair General N’Ban La this month said: “A general election is not a solution. I urge people not to participate.”

The civilian National Unity Government rejected any proposed election and declared the UEC a terrorist organization in April.