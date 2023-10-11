Myanmar’s civilian National Unity Government (NUG) and the United Nations have strongly condemned Monday’s strike – which is being blamed on the junta – on a displacement camp in Kachin State.

The Kachin Independence Army (KIA) said Myanmar’s regime killed at least 29 people, including 13 children, and injured 57 at Mung Lai Hkyet village 3km north of the armed group’s headquarters in Laiza.

The junta has denied involvement and blamed an explosion at an ammonium nitrate store in a KIA training camp near the village.

KIA spokesman Colonel Naw Bu told The Irrawaddy on Wednesday that the regime’s account of the explosion was propaganda as the armed group would never position a gunpowder warehouse near civilians.

He added that a KIA investigation had determined the junta had either used a high-tech drone or a fleet of drones carrying bombs.

On Tuesday, the NUG said the junta’s deliberate targeting of civilians fleeing conflict constituted a crime against humanity and a war crime.

The civilian administration said it stood strongly with the people of Kachin, sharing the pain at the tragic loss of many lives and remaining committed to working to bring justice for those affected.

Duwa Lashi La, acting NUG president, told The Irrawaddy: “I am ethnically Kachin. Scores of people, including children, were killed and wounded in this brutal attack.

“I am with them in their immense sorrow. I am in solidarity with the entire Kachin people. My heart hurts for those in my Kachin State who have suffered again.”

The president condemned the regime’s daily killing of civilians, particularly large-scale attacks like at A Nang Pa village in Kachin State. In October last year, junta aircraft bombed an outdoor concert held at the Hpakant Township village to mark the 62nd anniversary of the Kachin Independence Organization, killing at least 75 people.

“Such atrocities only make us more determined to root out the military dictatorship. We will turn sorrow into strength. By fighting together with greater unity, we will soon be able to put the junta’s atrocities to an end,” said Duwa Lashi La.

Matthew Miller, a US Department of State spokesman, on Tuesday condemned the Kachin attack.

Ken O’Flaherty, head of mission of the British Embassy in Yangon, said on Tuesday that the UK was appalled by the reports of the military strike.

“We reiterate that the Myanmar military must stop its brutal campaign against the people of Myanmar,” he said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that civilians should be protected under international humanitarian law.

“Those responsible must be held to account,” he said.

The Brotherhood Alliance’s three members, the Arakan Army, Ta’ang National Liberation Army and Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, in a joint statement on Tuesday said the regime openly commits crimes against humanity and war crimes by bombing civilians who oppose military rule. The alliance expressed solidarity with the people of Kachin and demanded justice.

The Karenni State Consultative Council in Kayah State said the attack by the regime was a clear violation of international law, pledging solidarity with Myanmar’s people and to fight to end the dictatorship.